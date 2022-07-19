Senior supplement payments delayed to next week

The Government of Yukon administration building is seen in a file photo. The Yukon government says delayed Yukon Senior Income Supplement payments will be delivered by early next week. (Yukon News file)

Yukoners left waiting for delayed Yukon Senior Income Supplement payments can expect it by early next week.

Claire Robson, a spokesperson with the territory’s Department of Health and Social Services, stated in a July 19 email that technical issues, which delayed the payment, have been resolved and payments were processed July 18. That means they will get to recipients between this week and early next week.

The territory issued a release on July 15 stating there was a delay due to technical issues and work was underway to address it as soon as possible.

Robson said the problem was caused by the information management system, “which was nearing the end of its lifecycle.” The government accelerated work to bring a new system into operation over the weekend.

The average supplement provided is $240 monthly. To be eligible, Yukoners must be 65-years and up and receiving Old Age Security and the Guaranteed Income Supplement from the federal government. It is also available to spouses between 60 and 64 who receive the federal Spouses Allowance or Survivors Allowance.

Any Yukoners impacted by the delay who have questions can call 867-667-8772.

