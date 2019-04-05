Crystal Schick/Yukon News Joey Connon with Sirius Security stands guard at the front door of the Front Street seniors’ residence in Whitehorse on April 4.

Security guards are now posted at two downtown YHC buildings for seniors

24-hour security began April 1

Seniors at one government-subsidized apartment complex in Whitehorse say they’ve dealt with people sleeping on floors, stealing furnishings and even coming into their rooms at night.

“You’re sitting there drinking coffee and suddenly some guy you don’t have a clue about walks in the God damn apartment,” said Terry Coventry, a resident at the Front Street seniors’ residence.

Graham MacCannell and seven others who live there listed off various items that had been lifted from the building over the past 2.5 years – tables and chairs mostly, but there was also mention of an “electric television” that made its way around.

“We wanted it changed, so we complained a lot,” MacCannell said.

That they did seems to have paid off.

The Yukon government placed 24-hour security personnel at two subsidized seniors’ buildings on April 1, one of them being where MacCannell and friends call home.

The second building is located on Alexander Street. Both fall under the control of the Yukon Housing Corporation (YHC).

“The security personnel will monitor access to the building and do regular patrols inside and immediately outside the building,” said spokesperson Sarah Murray.

Most residents at the Front Street location said they felt more safe with the government’s actions, but added that more should be done — installing video cameras, for instance, to help further deter people from entering the building.

The issue of bolstered security measures came up in the legislative assembly during question period on April 1, with NDP Leader Liz Hanson asking whether other YHC seniors’ residences will receive the same protection.

There are six social housing complexes for seniors in Whitehorse.

“We are working with the seniors in each one of our units,” said Pauline Frost, minister responsible for the YHC, “ensuring that they have the supports that they require and of course ensuring that we have increased security services where required and enhanced supports — and of course concentration on specific areas, as they’ve advised.”

Murray, the YHC spokesperson, said it isn’t necessary to post security members at other buildings at this time.

“Our tenants’ safety is our primary concern, so if increased security is necessary for our other buildings we will implement it,” she said.

Hanson said some residents don’t feel comfortable making complaints to the YHC.

Frost said a housing navigator will work with seniors, “to provide a neutral, safe place for seniors to voice their concerns without feeling threatened or penalized in any way. That is not what we want. We want to ensure that we have overall wellness and a safe environment for all our seniors in Yukon.”

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon.news.com

 

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Joey Connon with Sirius Security sits near the the front door of the Front Street seniors’ residence in Whitehorse on April 4.

Previous story
NDP cries foul over the lack of data on non-emergency ER visits
Next story
People turned away from detox beds more than 200 times in 12 months

Just Posted

Yukoners snag handful of podium finishes at the Canadian and North American Biathlon Championships

Nadia Moser had a first-place finish in the individual competition

Security guards are now posted at two downtown YHC buildings for seniors

24-hour security began April 1

Climate change affecting northern Canada faster than rest of the country, report says

The North is warming three time faster than the global average, according to a new report

NDP cries foul over the lack of data on non-emergency ER visits

An estimated 33,000 patients will visit the Whitehorse hospital’s emergency room this fiscal year

Whitehorse city news, briefly

A rundown of issues put to Whitehorse city council at its April 1 meeting.

HISTORY HUNTER: Children in Klondike theatre

Marjorie Rambeau was a stage prodigy, who started her career in Nome when she was just 12 years old

EDITORIAL: What’s next for Many Rivers?

There are plenty of questions to answer before the organization can be up and running again

Trail conditions force reroute of 2019 Percy DeWolfe Memorial Mail Race

The race ran along the Clinton Creek Road rather than into Eagle, Alaska, due to rough conditions

Cross-country World Cup ends with a Quebec City event

Whitehorse’s Emily Nishikawa and Dahria Beatty both competed in the race weekend of the season

Golden moment for Whitehorse Mustangs at B.C. Championships

The peewee hockey team won the Peewee Tier Three B.C. Provincial Championships

Yukon martial artists bring back baker’s dozen medals from 2019 Tiger Balm Internationals

A group of athletes from Elite Martial Arts Academy in Whitehorse were… Continue reading

Yukonomist: Hey, where can I meet Whitey Gee?

The hiring spree is good news for people looking for work.

Most Read