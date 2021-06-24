Section of Fourth Avenue closed June 25 to 27

The closure is need for the work to tie-in a water main as part of the Cook Street reconstruction project

This map shows the road closure and planned detour via Sixth Avenue beginning the evening of June 25 and expected to end the evening of June 26. (City of Whitehorse/Submitted)

Fourth Avenue will be closed between Ogilvie Street and Black Street from the evening of June 25 until the evening of June 27.

The closure is need for the work to tie-in a water main as part of the Cook Street reconstruction project.

A detour will be set up along Sixth Avenue.

Access to local businesses will remain open, however no through traffic will be permitted.

The city’s statement goes on to note traffic will be controlled with traffic control workers and/or detours, that gravel surfaces and dusty conditions may be encountered and that work is dependent on weather conditions with the work schedule subject to change.

Drivers are adviced to travel with care, reduce speed and obey traffic control and signage.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Whitehorse