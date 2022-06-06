Second person arrested in relation to Faro shootings

Yukon RCMP have charged a second person in relation to the October shootings in Faro that killed two and injured another.

Rory Patrick McGivern, 56, of Faro, has been charged with eight firearms-related offences, Yukon RCMP said in a June 6 statement.

Among the charges are unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm and firearm trafficking.

Court documents detailing the eight counts allege that between Jan. 1, 2019, and Oct. 26, 2021, McGivern possessed a restricted weapon — a .45 calibre pistol — not registered to him, and knowing it was not registered to him as well as the ammunition for the gun.

The counts also allege he transferred the gun and ammunition to Ralph Shaw on Oct. 26, knowing he wasn’t authorized to make the transfer.

“Police do not believe that Mr. McGivern had knowledge that the shootings were going to occur when he allegedly provided a firearm to Ralph Shaw,” the press release states.

McGivern was released on conditions and is scheduled to make his first court appearance July 6.

On Oct. 26, Saenduean Honchaiyaphum and Patrick McCracken were both found dead in separate Faro homes. A third person was found critically injured.

Shaw faces two counts each of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault and has been in custody since his arrest.

READ MORE: Two dead, one injured, one man charged in Faro shooting

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Yukon courts