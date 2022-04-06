Second booster will be available to some groups after April 12

Immunocompromised, those over 70 and those in long-term care will be eligible

A second COVID-19 vaccine booster will be available beginning April 12 to Yukoners who are immunocompromised, over the age of 70, or living in a long-term care facility.

Speaking at the April 6 COVID-19 update, Premier Sandy Silver and medical officer of health Dr. Jesse Kancir highlighted national recommendations for those populations to receive the additional booster, while also emphasizing the importance of vaccination for all those eligible for vaccination.

Vaccinations, including the second booster to those eligible, continue to be available in Whitehorse at the Whitehorse Convention Centre on Fourth Avenue, and in the communities at community health centres.

Appointments can be made via the Yukon government website at yukon.ca

It’s anticipated second boosters will be administered at long-term care facilities in early May.

Silver said further recommendations for a second booster for other parts of the population are anticipated in the coming weeks and the booster will then be rolled out accordingly.

At the same time, PAXLOVID, the first COVID-19 prescription medication, is available in the territory for those who are at a higher risk of adverse affects. Silver encouraged interested Yukoners to talk to their health care providers about it.

Kancir noted seven-day average test positivity rate of those receiving PCR testing in the territory is 40.3 per cent, though there is also anecdotal evidence pointing to many more cases in Whitehorse as residents use rapid tests available.

As of April 5, there were 77 confirmed cases in the territory based on PCR testing.

An outbreak was declared April 5 at the Copper Ridge Place long-term care facility with a number of precautions now in place such as screening, testing and more.

Both Silver and Kancir continued throughout the update to encourage Yukoners to get vaccinated, noting it remains the best protection against COVID-19 and results in fewer adverse affects for those who contract COVID.

While the territory is no longer in a state of emergency, Silver also emphasized continuing to take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, hand-washing, staying home when sick, self-isolating when necessary, and wearing a mask.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus