Second booster available to Yukoners aged 50+

A second COVID-19 vaccine booster is now available to those 50 and over in the Yukon. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

The April 12 announcement builds on a recommendation for second boosters to go to those over 70, those living in long-term care or other senior congregate living settings and immunocompromised Yukoners.

Throughout the pandemic, data has shown that the main risk factor for severe outcomes from COVID-19 is age, it’s noted in the release. First boosters were also rolled-out in the same way and eligibility was later expanded based on age.

To be eligible for a second booster dose, six months must have passed since the first booster.

In addition, for people who have recently had COVID-19, a second booster is not recommended until at least three months have passed since symptoms started or testing positive.

Whitehorse residents can book their appointment on Yukon.ca/appointments and people living in rural Yukon can get their second booster during ongoing community clinics.

For residents in most rural communities, clinics are being planned and second boosters will be available at your next community clinic. Check Yukon.ca/appointments to make an appointment or contact your local health centre.

