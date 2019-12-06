Second attempted murder charge laid in downtown Whitehorse shooting

Two men are now facing a total of 17 charges in relation to the shooting outside the Elite Hotel

Two men arrested following a shooting in downtown Whitehorse Dec. 1 are now facing additional charges, including a second charge of attempted murder and possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking.

Malakal Kwony Tuel and Joseph Wuor both made brief, separate video appearances in a Whitehorse courtroom on Dec. 5.

The pair were arrested after a shooting outside the Elite Hotel, commonly called the 202, in the early morning of Dec. 1 left a man with a life-threatening injury.

Tuel and Wuor were previously facing four criminal charges each in relation to the incident.

However, a new court document sworn on Dec. 5 shows that they’re now facing a combined total of 17 charges.

Both men are now charged with one count each of possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking and possession of property derived from the commission of an offence — specifically, $7,480 in cash.

Tuel is now facing two charges of attempted murder using a handgun — the first related to the man left in life-threatening condition, and the second against another man.

He’s also charged with assault with a weapon against the second victim, using a firearm to commit assault with a weapon, possessing a prohibited firearm, breaching a bail condition prohibiting him from carrying firearms, violating a 2006 court order prohibiting from possessing firearms, and possessing property derived from the commission of an offence ($1,500 in cash).

Wuor is charged with possessing a handgun for a dangerous purpose, transporting a loaded handgun, possessing a prohibited firearm, violating a 2015 court order prohibiting him from possessing firearms, and breaching a bail condition prohibiting the same.

The men’s previous court orders are from Calgary and Medicine Hat, respectively.

The offences all allegedly occurred in either Whitehorse or Carcross on Dec. 1.

The new document also lists the men as having no fixed address in the Yukon; previous documents had listed addresses in Carcross.

Duty counsel for Tuel and Wuor said the men are currently seeking lawyers to represent them.

They’re both scheduled to appear in court again later this month.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com