Second attempted murder charge laid in downtown Whitehorse shooting

Two men are now facing a total of 17 charges in relation to the shooting outside the Elite Hotel

Two men arrested following a shooting in downtown Whitehorse Dec. 1 are now facing additional charges, including a second charge of attempted murder and possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking.

Malakal Kwony Tuel and Joseph Wuor both made brief, separate video appearances in a Whitehorse courtroom on Dec. 5.

The pair were arrested after a shooting outside the Elite Hotel, commonly called the 202, in the early morning of Dec. 1 left a man with a life-threatening injury.

Tuel and Wuor were previously facing four criminal charges each in relation to the incident.

However, a new court document sworn on Dec. 5 shows that they’re now facing a combined total of 17 charges.

Both men are now charged with one count each of possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking and possession of property derived from the commission of an offence — specifically, $7,480 in cash.

Tuel is now facing two charges of attempted murder using a handgun — the first related to the man left in life-threatening condition, and the second against another man.

He’s also charged with assault with a weapon against the second victim, using a firearm to commit assault with a weapon, possessing a prohibited firearm, breaching a bail condition prohibiting him from carrying firearms, violating a 2006 court order prohibiting from possessing firearms, and possessing property derived from the commission of an offence ($1,500 in cash).

Wuor is charged with possessing a handgun for a dangerous purpose, transporting a loaded handgun, possessing a prohibited firearm, violating a 2015 court order prohibiting him from possessing firearms, and breaching a bail condition prohibiting the same.

The men’s previous court orders are from Calgary and Medicine Hat, respectively.

The offences all allegedly occurred in either Whitehorse or Carcross on Dec. 1.

The new document also lists the men as having no fixed address in the Yukon; previous documents had listed addresses in Carcross.

Duty counsel for Tuel and Wuor said the men are currently seeking lawyers to represent them.

They’re both scheduled to appear in court again later this month.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Poor Creature, Yukonstruct have their day in court

Just Posted

Poor Creature, Yukonstruct have their day in court

Lawyers for each side accused the other of misrepresenting the situation

Second attempted murder charge laid in downtown Whitehorse shooting

Two men are now facing a total of 17 charges in relation to the shooting outside the Elite Hotel

Child Development Centre marks 40 years of service

CDC now serves families throughout the territory

Triple J’s expands offerings with new skin care line

The products feature Canadian ingredients and environmentally-friendly packaging

Relatives of pedestrian struck in 2001 urge change after latest fatality at the intersection

‘I don’t know what the solution is, but I just think something needs to be done’

Arctic Sports Inter-School Championship draws athletes from as far as Juneau

The three-day event included more than 300 participants from kindergarten to Grade 12

Access road to Telegraph Creek now open

Ministry has spent $300K to date on work to clear rockslide

Freedom Trails responds to lawsuit

A statement of defence was to the Yukon Supreme Court on Nov. 19.

Whitehorse RCMP seeking suspects after robbery at Yukon Inn

Robbery took place in early hours of Nov. 27, with suspects armed with a knife and “large stick”

Yukonomist: Your yogurt container’s dirty secret

You should still recycle, but recycling one might be giving you a false sense of environmental virtue

History Hunter: New book tells old story of nursing in the Yukon

Author Amy Wilson was a registered nurse in the Yukon from 1949 to 1951

Jack Hulland wins 2019 Yukon Elementary School Hockey Tournament

The one-day tournament featured nearly a dozen teams from Whitehorse, Dawson City and Teslin

City news, briefly

Some of the decisions that were made at the Nov. 25 Whitehorse city council meeting

Most Read