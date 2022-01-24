Search for Deanna Bailey ongoing

Deanna Bailey was last seen on Jan. 20 at approximately 8 a.m. in Whitehorse. Her family and police are concerned about her well-being. (RCMP Image)

The search for Deanna Bailey, reported missing Jan. 20, was still ongoing as of Jan. 21 with people using trails around the Yukon River and downtown Whitehorse and a helicopter flying low over the area. RCMP officers and police dogs as well as Yukon Search and Rescue began the search. The search resumed at daybreak.

Bailey was last seen on Jan. 20 at approximately 8 a.m. in Whitehorse. Her family and police are concerned about her well-being.

She is described as 45 years old, caucasian and standing 5’4” tall with a slim build. She has long brown/red hair and may be wearing glasses. Bailey’s clothing description is unknown but may include a grey toque and black hiking boots.

Anyone with information about Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 867-667-6715 or www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

Cpl. Cam Long, the Yukon RCMP search and rescue coordinator said public support for the search has been encouraging.

“We have had incredible turnout from YSAR volunteers and other agencies in our searches,” Long said.

“We appreciate the expertise provided by all of the partner agencies who have been engaged.”

Investigators are hoping to follow up with a man who may have spoken with Bailey near the trails by the Yukon River sometime on Jan. 20. He is described as approximately 60 years old, with grey hair and he was driving a maroon vehicle.

“The man is not a suspect and is not believed to have been involved in Ms. Bailey’s disappearance. However, he may be able to provide relevant information to police,” the statement from the RCMP reads.

“Any amateur searchers are encouraged to reach out to police, YSAR, or other agencies who have tools, equipment, and safety training for rescue operations, especially around cold, fast-moving water,” Long said.

The RCMP stated that they cannot provide information about how or why Bailey came to be a missing person.

