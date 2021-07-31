Search for clues about Angel Carlick’s death renewed

The RCMP’s Historical Case unit has asked for public help in search for truth about 2007 death.

Police are still looking for answers about the death of 19-year-old Angel Carlick whose body was found north of Whitehorse in late 2007. (RCMP Image)

The search for clues is not over.

The RCMP Historical Case Unit is redoubling their efforts to learn the truth behind the death of 19-year-old Angel Carlick.

Carlick was last seen on May 26, 2007 walking away from Main Street in Whitehorse with one or a group of people. Earlier that evening she had left a friend’s home bound for downtown on her bike and called her best friend from a payphone, making plans to meet up later.

She never met up with her friends and the mystery of what happened that night lingers to this day.

Nearly six months after she disappeared, Carlick’s body was found in a wooded area near the Pilot Mountain subdivision, north of Whitehorse. According to a July 26 statement from the Yukon RCMP, it is still not known if Carlick died in the same area where her body was found.

“Angel has not been forgotten and the investigation into her death continues. Angel’s family and friends are searching for answers, justice, and understanding. The police are actively using all available resources to find the person responsible. Anyone with any knowledge about this is encouraged to come forward,” the police statement reads.

Carlick is remembered as a hard worker for a Whitehorse non-profit and an advocate for youth. She ran a dinner program where she cooked meals for children. Her future was bright as she was poised to graduate from high school.

Yukon RCMP’s Historical Case Unit works across the Territory on historical, suspicious deaths and historic homicides. If you have information about this crime please contact the Historical Case Unit directly.

If you have any information that may assist in this investigation, please contact the M Division Historical Case Unit via telephone (867) 667-5550 or email.

The Yukon government initially funded the Historical Case Unit in 2018 in an effort to resolve unsolved homicides and missing person cases. This year, the unit managed to identify the man whose body washed up on the shore of Lake Laberge in 2016 and has also worked on locating Bradley MacDonald, missing from Dawson City since the summer of 2019.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

RCMP