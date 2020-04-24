Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, speaks at a COVID-19 update press conference in Whitehorse on April 1. Hanley announced on April 24 the expansion of testing criteria to include a number of new symptoms as well as those with respiratory symptoms who have not travelled. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Scope of COVID-19 testing to expand in the Yukon as positive test results hold steady

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Yukon remains at three

The Yukon is changing its COVID-19 testing criteria to allow the casting of a wider net.

Dr. Brendan Hanley, the territory’s chief medical officer of health, announced the changes during a press conference on April 24.

The new testing criteria will come into effect on April 27, meaning testing will be available for individuals experiencing a wider array of symptoms. Hanley said these new symptoms include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat or hoarse voice, headache, runny nose or nasal congestion, unexplained vomiting or diarrhea, fatigue, muscle aches, and loss of smell or taste.

He added that the focus will be on people who have respiratory issues but who have not travelled and are not linked to existing cases, and therefore would not meet current criteria to be tested.

“These are the people we’ve been looking for,” Hanley said.

Now, those without history of travel outside the territory will meet the threshold for testing if they have cough, fever or difficulty breathing.

Hanley explained that the testing is being broadened because as flu season ends, less people are being tested in the Yukon for both influenza and COVID-19 — those tested for influenza in the Yukon have also been tested for COVID-19. The broadening of test criteria is to try to maintain a high per capita testing rate and also detect COVID-19 earlier.

Doctors in the territory continue to hold — and have always held — the authority to order tests for patients regardless of current testing criteria, Hanley added.

On the possible relaxation of orders and re-opening of the economy, Hanley said the territorial government is developing a plan. He was not able to provide many details but said the plan would be viewed with a focus on public health and strong consideration of economic factors as well.

“All will be part of a public health lens,” Hanley said.

He added that the public health focus would also include the health risks to the general population from keeping the orders stringent for too long.

As of 2:40 p.m. on April 24, a total of 888 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the Yukon. Eleven people have tested positive for COVID-19 and eight of those cases are considered recovered. There are 17 tests pending results.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shelter efforts around COVID-19 outlined
Next story
Property tax deadlines extended

Just Posted

Scope of COVID-19 testing to expand in the Yukon as positive test results hold steady

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Yukon remains at three

Shelter efforts around COVID-19 outlined

Public Health Agency of Canada recommendations being followed

Yukon mining claim holders getting relief from assessment for 2020 season

People with mining claims will not have to do work on their claims for the 2020 season

Duke Connelly remembered

‘He was one of a kind’

Dylan Cozens named WHL Eastern Conference Player of the Year

The 19-year-old forward had 85 points in 51 games for the Lethbridge Hurricanes

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week. Compost… Continue reading

Property tax deadlines extended

Yukon property owners have until Sept. 2 to pay taxes this year without penalty

New student COVID-19 relief benefit to be rolled out

Student benefit still needs approval from Parliament

Long-term care facilities safe during COVID, premier says

Quick action has made long-term care facilities safe during the pandemic, according… Continue reading

Timelines extended for Yukon Mineral Development Strategy

A panel developing a mineral strategy that involves all 11 self-governing Yukon… Continue reading

Today’s mailbox: Light pollution, Earth Day and bailouts

Letters to the editor published April 22

Councillor queries making room for more active transportation

Physical distancing making some trails more difficult to use

Whitehorse Westmark stays open while others are shut down

Chain closes down hotels due to COVID-19

Most Read