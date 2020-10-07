School councils established

New school councils throughout the territory will soon be at work following their acclamation or election on Oct. 5. (Black Press file)

New school councils throughout the territory will soon be at work following their election or acclamation.

While most school councils had members acclaimed to their positions, there were five schools where there were more candidates than positions available, which sent voters to the polls Oct. 5 to elect their school councils.

The two schools in communities where positions were contested were J.V. Clark School in Mayo, which saw 84 voters cast ballots; and Del Van Gorder School in Faro where 70 voters turned out.

In Whitehorse, Selkirk Elementary School saw the highest number of voters in the capital city at 76 while Christ the King Elementary School had 60 and Holy Family Elementary School had 33.

Unofficial results show J.V. Clark School had eight people vying for three positions with Sarah Paschal, Kerri Ellis and Ian Spencer elected.

Meanwhile, in Faro seven candidates ran for five positions with Sarah Piercy, Rose Stubbs, Wendy Mitchell, Sarah Djuretic and Tina Freake elected.

In Whitehorse, at Selkirk Elementary School nine candidates ran for five positions with Laura Davidson, Colleen Madore, Melanie Davignon, Sue Glynn-Morris and Ian Parker elected.

At Christ the King Elementary School six candidates ran for five positions with Melissa Yu Schott, Paul Murchison, Gina Macleod, Amy Ryder and Carrie Ariss elected.

Holy Family Elementary School also saw six candidates seek one of the five positions on school council with Gina Anderson, Amy Fry, Myriam Lafrance, Mary Ellen O’Brien and John Williams elected to the positions.

Another 10 schools had all school council positions filled by acclamation. They include F.H. Collins Secondary School, St. Elias Community School, Vanier Catholic Secondary School, Khàtinas.axh Community School, Robert Service School, Ross River School, Eliza Van Bibber School, Porter Creek Secondary School, Elijah Smith Elementary School and Hidden Valley School.

The remaining public schools in the territory still have positions available on school council. They are Tantalus School, Whitehorse Elementary School, Ghùch Tlâ Community School, Watson Lake Schools, Grey Mountain Primary School, Chief Zzeh Gittlit School, Takhini Elementary School, Nelnah Bessie John School, Jack Hulland Elementary School, Golden Horn Elementary School and Kluane Lake School.

Vacancies may be filled by ministerial appointment based on recommendations by the school council.

With 104 of 127 school council positions filled, it means that 82 per cent of the positions are now filled. That compares with the 2018 school council nominations that saw 86 of 127 — or 68 per cent — of positions filled.

This time around there were a total of 124 candidates vying for positions on a school council compared to 111 candidates in 2018.

All of the 26 school councils also have the minimum of at least two members, representing a major change from 2018 when seven school councils had less than two nominations, including one that had no candidates.

“The overall excellent results reflected engaged community leaders who put their names forward to become involved in the education of youth,” chief electoral officer Maxwell Harvey said in a statement. “This 2020 election for members of a school council produced more candidates, more members, and completely filled more school councils than in the previous two school elections since 2016.”

While nominations normally take place in the spring, due to COVID-19, the nomination period was moved to the fall.

The next school council election is expected to happen in May 2022.

