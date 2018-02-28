Scenes from Sourdough Rendezvous

Fire dancers get the late night audience warmed up for the fire works display at Shipyards Park. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Images of the festivities at the 2018 Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous in Whitehorse.

Telek Rogan, the outgoing Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous Queen from 2017, attempts to lift several hundred pounds during the flour packing contest in Whitehorse on Feb. 24, 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Navy representative Leonard Lajoie taps out at 660 lbs during the flour packing contest.(Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Cheeko pulls 180 lbs plus Rendezvous president Darren Bartsch, who says he is 265 lbs, for the heavy-weight one-dog pull win in Whitehorse on Feb. 24, 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Cheeko pulls 180 lbs plus Rendezvous president Darren Bartsch, who says he is 265 lbs, for the heavy-weight one-dog pull win in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Richard Hoard makes a 21 foot three inches throw in the log toss event to win first place at the 2018 Sourdough Rendezvous Festival. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

This dog was one of the winners of the 2018 Sourdough Rendezvous Festival pet costume contest. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A partner pack team at the last obstacle. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Harold, host of the Rendezvous drag show, puts on a performance for a packed tent. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Cohen Putland, 4, smiles after taking part in the aurora colour war. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Colourful powder fills the air as one of the last events of Rendezvous 2018, the aurora colour war, takes over Shipyards Park. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Tjalfe Rude from Denmark plays in the semi-finals of the axe throw. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)