Santa School aims to alleviate Whitehorse’s Santa shortage

Each year, as pumpkins disappear from Whitehorse porches and Christmas lights go up, demand for the world’s most famous rotund, white-bearded, red-suited man goes through the roof or, perhaps more appropriately, straight up the chimney.

According to long-time Whitehorse Santa Michael Dougherty, his schedule in late November and December each year is quickly filled with appearances at holiday events in the city. As a result, he regularly turns down folks looking for an appearance from Santa at their event.

This year, the bookings began even earlier than usual, with Dougherty’s first appearance as Santa scheduled for Nov. 19. He has another appearance the following week at a Whitehorse toy store, making for two appearances as St. Nic before December even begins.

“My first bookings this year were in May,” Dougherty says before correcting himself, “[Actually], that’s not true: I had one person that booked me immediately after my visit last year because they knew what day they wanted to do their event [this year].”

He adds there are other Santas around town, but not many, and certainly not enough to meet the holiday demand.

“It’s pretty scant in terms of folks doing it.”

This Santa shortage is the catalyst for Dougherty’s upcoming Santa School, which will be held in the Canada Games Centre’s boardroom on Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

“I’ve got more bookings this year — at this time of year — than ever before. That’s part of the impetus for [the Santa School] because I had to already turn down people […] Santa needs helpers,” Dougherty says.

The Santa School, done in conjunction with Whitehorse’s recreation department, will teach aspiring Fathers Christmas the nuts and bolts of stepping into the role. This includes how to engage with individual kids and groups of children, handle photo sessions and gift giving, and character development and presentation skills.

Perhaps no one in the Yukon is better qualified to teach such a course: Dougherty has filled the boots of Santa for over half a century, earning his Jolly Ol’ Kris Kringle credentials on the Christmas circuit in the Yukon and other jurisdictions across North America.

Dougherty first portrayed Père Noël in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1966 — a big year for Christmas traditions, as Dec. 24, 1966, is when the Yule Log TV program aired for the first time (unrelated to Dougherty’s debut as Santa, but a fun fact nonetheless). His first time as Santa in the Yukon was in the mid-’90s.

Among the Christmas gigs Dougherty speaks most fondly about is his time as the official Santa for Hougen’s Department Store, a role he held until the business’ closing. He recalls that one December, the rooms that now comprise the News office, which were part of the department store, were set up as a temporary toy store. He was stationed there in his Christmas regalia to take photos with holiday shoppers and children.

Sitting in the News office, he recounts, “I can remember a photo being taken in this space because this […] was a pop-up toy store. [Hougen’s] didn’t have a dedicated toy store, and so they did a pop-up toy store one Christmas.”

He’s also been the Santa for Whitehorse Motor’s staff Christmas parties, holiday-themed breakfasts, daycare events, neighbourhood Christmas gatherings and Santa parades. He was also the last mall Santa at the Qwanlin Mall before it lost its indoor promenade and became a strip mall.

“I was the last Hougen’s Santa and the last mall Santa. I dunno if that suggests something, put me somewhere, and the business dies — I don’t know, I don’t think there’s a direct relationship,” Dougherty says with a chuckle.

A small child pulls at Santa’s beard to see if it’s real. (Yukon News files)

Talking with Dougherty, it’s clear he’s genuinely loved his time as Father Christmas. He speaks fondly of the joyful children absorbed in the season’s magic and the comical mishaps his Santa has gotten himself into over the years.

He recalls that one year, at a Santa breakfast, he was put into a box and wheeled into the event on a dolly. Santa jumped out of the box to surprise the children in attendance, but the stunt had the opposite of the intended effect.

“I jumped out of the box and scared all the kids, and we never did that again,” he says.

One heartwarming encounter he shares involved a young girl who gave him a shiny pebble to take to the North Pole and show around Santa’s workshop.

“I knew her parents, so I just put it back in an envelope and wrote a note saying that we’d taken the pebble, and everybody really appreciated it, and [the letter and pebble] went into her stocking at Christmas,” Dougherty recounts.

The upcoming Santa School will be an opportunity for Dougherty to share some of his do’s and don’ts. Do come up with creative backstories. Do have answers to common questions and a reasonable understanding of Santa lore. Don’t jump out of a box in front of a crowd of kids.

He’ll also instruct course participants on handling difficult questions, such as how Santa visits all of the world’s homes in a single night, how reindeer fly or how Santa keeps track of such a massive number of children.

“There are often difficult questions,” Dougherty tells the News, noting that by the time most kids hit 10 years old, they tend to have inquiries that are tricky to answer. This is when he uses what he calls the “Science of Santa.”

Dougherty’s Science of Santa draws on mathematics, physics and other scientific disciplines to explain some of the holiday figure’s seemingly impossible endeavours. One example is, when a child asks what their address is, he provides geographic coordinates, reminding the youth that Santa doesn’t drive — he travels by air.

“There are many ways that you can address [these questions] so that you have fun with the kids. It changes the conversation and challenges them,” he says.

Looking at Dougherty, it’s easy to see how he has had such a successful run as the bearded holiday gift-giver. His warm and jovial personality shines through without fail, and his full, white beard is immediately comparable to that of the North Pole’s most famous resident.

However, Dougherty clarifies that prospective Santas don’t necessarily need a natural beard like himself.

“My first [time as Santa], I was 18 years old, and it didn’t make any difference. I realized I was really worried walking into this room with a whole bunch of kids — just the red suit and the fake beard and the fake everything. But it was fine […] it didn’t make any difference,” Dougherty says, noting that children are often too caught up in the enchanting atmosphere of their Santa experience to worry about something like a fake beard.

As far as Dougherty knows, his Santa School is the first in the Yukon, although he says there is no shortage of similar programs offered in other jurisdictions.

And while one reason for hosting the course is to help boost the number of ready-and-willing Santas in the Yukon, another reason is much more personal: Dougherty is passing on his experience with the understanding that someday — perhaps even someday soon — he will retire from the role.

“One wonders how much longer I am going to be doing it, so it would be nice to have a core group of folks who are willing to be Santa in town. I think I am still good for a couple of years [but] I don’t know how many more years I’m gonna be able to do it,” he says.

“We just need more folks who are willing to do it.”

For those interested in registering for the Santa School, visit https://www.whitehorse.ca/living-in-whitehorse/recreation/programs/

Contact Matthew Bossons at matthew.bossons@yukon-news.com