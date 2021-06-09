Minister of Health and Social Services Tracy-Anne McPhee photographed at a COVID-19 press conference in Whitehorse on June 9, 2020. (Alistair Maitland Photography)

Minister of Health and Social Services Tracy-Anne McPhee photographed at a COVID-19 press conference in Whitehorse on June 9, 2020. (Alistair Maitland Photography)

Rural mental wellness audit finds staffing shortages at new hubs

The report found improvements had been made but challenges remain

An audit from the Auditor General on mental health services in rural Yukon has found improvements have been made, but challenges remain in supporting rural residents.

The audit was released on June 7 and examines both mental health care and addictions services in the 17 communities outside of Whitehorse.

Around one in five Yukoners experience mental wellness or substance use issues every year, according to the report.

“The availability of and accessibility to mental health services is vital for people living in these communities to live healthy lives: mentally, physically, socially and spiritually,” it reads.

Mental wellness hubs

The report found that the four “Mental Wellness and Substance Use hubs” established in 2018 in Dawson, Carmacks, Watson Lake and Haines Junction have improved access for rural Yukoners.

“Overall, the Department of Health and Social Services successfully increased access to mental health services in rural communities,” reads the report. “Though the department has increased access to mental health services, it has struggled to recruit and retain staff to deliver these services.”

The audit notes that the hub model allows for continuity in care and building relationships between health providers and the greater community.

Unfortunately, attracting and retaining the positions has still been a challenge. Right now there are 33 resident staff positions, but only 26 were filled as of August 2020. The audit looks at both housing shortages and the remoteness of the communities as barriers — it notes that no housing was available for a successful candidate in Watson Lake.

It also questioned how much consultation was used in establishing the hubs, and recommended services are continually modified based on feedback from users.

The audit also notes that traditional healing and cultural knowledge must be emphasized in order to deliver care in rural Yukon. While the audit acknowledges efforts by the government to promote this, it also noted that only 60 per cent of service providers had taken a required course on Yukon First Nations history.

Recommendations

The report includes recommendations for the Health and Social Services department.

Firstly, the government needs to improve staff retention. It also needs to be a better job of working with First Nations to implement cultural safety. The audit also found the government needed to do a better job of measuring and reporting on the effectiveness of the hubs.

“We acknowledge more work is needed to improve mental health services throughout the Yukon. The recommendations from the OAG will help us achieve our goal to improve mental health and substance use services in all Yukon communities,” said Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee in a statement.

The audit covered the period from May 5, 2016 to September 1, 2020.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

mental health

Previous story
New COVID-19 cases confirmed with three individuals in hospital

Just Posted

The City of Whitehorse’s Mayday Tree is reaching the end of its life and will be brought down when the new city hall/services building is constructed. Clippings are being taken from the tree for later planting. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Days are numbered for Whitehorse Mayday tree

Beloved tree is nearing the end of its life, will be brought down as part of city hall work

Melissa Murray announced her plans to run for Whitehorse city council on June 6. (Submitted/Archbould Photography)
Council candidate steps forward

Mellisa Murray plans to run in Oct. 21 election

Minister of Health and Social Services Tracy-Anne McPhee photographed at a COVID-19 press conference in Whitehorse on June 9, 2020. (Alistair Maitland Photography)
Rural mental wellness audit finds staffing shortages at new hubs

The report found improvements had been made but challenges remain

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley gives a COVID-19 update during a press conference in Whitehorse on May 26, 2020. (Alistair Maitland Photography file)
New COVID-19 cases confirmed with three individuals in hospital

Public exposure notices have been issued.

Dr. Brendan Hanley, the Yukon’s chief medical officer, announced three new cases of COVID-19 on June 8. (Yukon News file)
Three new COVID-19 cases in Whitehorse

All are isolating and contact tracing is underway

John Tonin/Yukon News Rang Pillai speaks at the Great Yukon Summer press conference on May 27.
‘The sooner the better’: Operators react to Great Yukon Summer campaign

The Great Yukon Summer campaign was announced May 27 and begins June 4

Mayor Dan Curtis stands in front of Minister Richard Mostyn and MP Larry Bagnell during an infastructure announcement made outside Jack Hulland Elementary School in Whitehorse on June 2. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Safety improvements planned for Whitehorse school zones

Enhanced pedestrian crosses are planned to make walking to school safer

2020 Haines Junction graduates line up for a photo on May 27, 2020 as part of a celebration parade through the village. While the St. Elias Community School is able to host an outdoor grad ceremony for 2021 grads this year, it will also host a parade and group photo as it did last year. (Marty Samis/Submitted)
Ceremonies and parades all part of 2021 grad

2021 sees old traditions return with some 2020 events adopted

A rendering of the proposed new city hall/services building and transit hub. (City of Whitehorse/submitted)
New city hall could cost $24.7 million

Council will be presented with latest plans June 7

Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation chief Dana Tizya-Tramm (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
VGFN reacts to Arctic National Wildlife Refuge oil and gas leases being suspended

Will continue to seek permanent protection of caribou calving grounds

The Northwest Territories’ chief medical officer Kami Kandola announced on June 2 that Yukoners can travel to N.W.T. without self-isolating this summer, with an exemption approval. (Courtesy/Northern News Service)
Yukon travellers offered self-isolation exemption in N.W.T.

Yukoners travelling to the Northwest Territories can apply for a self-isolation exemption through ProtectNWT

Joël Girouard paddles into second place during the Icebreaker Race on May 29. John Tonin/Yukon News
Icebreaker Race launches the paddling competition season

Paddlers raced 28 kilometres from the Marsh Lake Dam to Schwatka Lake

Jacqueline Mills takes the lead at the start of the annual Yukon Energy Haeckel Hill Run on May 29. The 4.7 kilometre uphill run was slightly shorter this year due to snow still present at the top of the route. Haley Ritchie/Yukon News
Eighteen runners, walkers climb Haeckel Hill

The Yukon Energy Haeckel Hill Run had 18 runners make the climb

Most Read