Run Dawson hosts Discovery Days Trail Race

“(It was) damp in some spots, but it was in pretty good shape.”

Kirsten Scott and her dog make their way along the Ninth Avenue Trail. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

DAWSON CITY

The Discovery Days Trail Race was in Dawson City on Aug. 18 as 19 runners and walkers took part in a five-kilometre loop around the community.

Hosted by Run Dawson, the event is the final of four races held each summer.

This year’s iteration dropped the 10-kilometre categories and included 13 racers in the five-kilometre run and six in the five-kilometre walk.

In the run, Bernard Johnson was the first to cross the finish line in Waterfront Park with a time of 27 minutes and 34 seconds.

Some rain the night before left open the possibility of mud along the race route — particularly the forested section along the Ninth Avenue Trail — but Johnson said conditions were fine.

“I wouldn’t say it was muddy,” said Johnson. “(It was) damp in some spots, but it was in pretty good shape.”

Johnson, who is in his sixties, said this run was one of his better times.

“I’ve been doing more training this summer,” said Johnson, adding he prefers running longer distances.

“The five-kilometre is a much higher paced event, which at my age is trying,” said Johnson. “I’m used to things being spread out a bit more.”

Sid Winkelman led at the halfway point but finished second with a time of 28 minutes and 19 seconds.

David Cramer was third with a time of 28 minutes and 41 seconds.

The first female to finish the race was Vera Kolafina in fifth overall with a time of 31 minutes and seven seconds.

While Johnson may represent the old guard of Yukon runners, there was also plenty of youth in the race including three pre-teens.

Aurelia Koh, 11, Francesca Nunan, 12, and Tigoni Nunan, 10, all finished the race, with Koh and Tigoni both cracking the top 10.

In the walking category, Heather Pilsworth and her dog finished first with a time of 52 minutes and 40 seconds.

Sonia Thibeault and Steph Ranger were second and third respectively with just one second separating them after completing the race side-by-side.

The Yukon running community now focuses its attention on the Klondike Road Relay on Sept. 7 and 8.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Five-kilometre run results

1 Bernard Johnson 27:34

2 Sid Winkelman 28:19

3 David Cramer 28:41

4 Adam Thom 29:54

5 Vera Kolafina 31:07

6 Kirsten Scott 34:34

7 Kira Thibault-Matern 35:42

8 Jason Cunning 36:21

9 Aurelia Koh 38:44

10 Tigoni Nunan 41:42

11 Janet Helton-Johnson 43:04

12 Jen Nunan 44:12

12 Francesca Nunan 44:12

Five-kilometre walk results

1 Heather Pilsworth 52:40

2 Sonia Thibeault 55:41

3 Steph Ranger 55:42

4 Louise Drugan 1:04:33

4 Kelly Morris 1:04:33

4 Christine Smith 1:04:33

Tigoni Nunan, 10, was the youngest runner in the field. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)