Routine maintenance underway for Whitehorse water system

Chlorine will be used during the treatment

Work on the city’s water system is underway until Sept. 30.

In a Sept. 9 statement, the City of Whitehorse noted the routine maintenance work will clean three drinking water reservoirs in Riverdale, Hamilton Boulevard and Copper Ridge, cleaning sediments and ensuring the system is in good working order.

More chlorine will be used during the treatment. The city suggests that should residents notice a chlorine taste, they can set it aside for a day or boil for 15 minutes, though the water is safe to drink.

The city will return to the more standard amount of chlorine for water treatment after the work is done.

Anyone with any questions or concerns can contact the city from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the week at 867-668-8350 ext. 4.

