Ross River man convicted of manslaughter likely to be sentenced in Whitehorse

A date for sentencing has yet to be set, although Nov. 10 was mentioned in court as a possible date

The sentencing hearing for Philip Atkinson, convicted of manslaughter for the 2019 death of Mary Ann Ollie in Ross River on Oct. 12, is expected to occur in Whitehorse. There was previously some discussion in court about sentencing being held in the community of Ross River. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News files)

Sentencing for Philip Atkinson, who was convicted of manslaughter for the 2019 death of Mary Ann Ollie in Ross River on Oct. 12, will likely take place in Whitehorse. This is according to statements made by Crown and defence attorneys in court on Oct. 16.

Previously, Crown counsel had indicated that there could be a desire from residents of Ross River to have sentencing held in their community. However, after discussions with Ollie’s family and the Ross River Dena Council, Crown lawyer William McDiarmid said the parties would prefer the sentencing take place in the territorial capital.

As for when the sentencing hearing will occur, no firm date has been set. However, the presiding judge, David Gates, indicated that Nov. 10 is likely the latest that sentencing can take place, as he is scheduled to hear a murder trial that begins in Yellowknife the following week.

The proposed Nov. 10 sentencing date would be approximately one month after Atkinson pleaded guilty to — and was convicted of — manslaughter. Atkinson was initially charged with first-degree murder in connection to Ollie’s death in September of 2020, although the charge was lessened to manslaughter as part of a plea deal.

The one-month turn-around time from conviction to sentencing will pose a challenge for the Council of Yukon First Nations (CYFN), which the courtroom heard is responsible for preparing a community impact statement on behalf of Ross River residents.

McDiarmid noted that the statement should take about six weeks to prepare. However, the judge did not accept that time frame and urged representatives from CYFN and Victims Services who were present in the courtroom to begin immediately soliciting statements.

A CYFN representative rose in court to state that the community impact statement could be assembled in less than six weeks, although the document’s quality may suffer because of the reduced timeframe.

Six or more victim impact statements could be read during sentencing, according to statements in court by Crown counsel on Oct. 12, and it is anticipated that the Crown and defence will likely submit a joint submission on sentencing. However, the judge has stated that he is not bound by their recommendations when sentencing Atkinson.

Gates adjourned the court until Oct. 18 at 11:30 a.m., and he said that a date for sentencing would have to be set at that time.

Contact Matthew Bossons at matthew.bossons@yukon-news.com