Santa rides in the back of a pick-up truck during the Ross River Santa parade. This is the first year the community has hosted a Christmas parade. (Submitted)

Santa rides in the back of a pick-up truck during the Ross River Santa parade. This is the first year the community has hosted a Christmas parade. (Submitted)

Ross River hosts first ever Christmas parade

Santa flown in to bring gifts

A special visitor made a surprise trip to Ross River Dec. 15 in time for the community’s first ever Christmas parade.

With his reindeer resting up for Christmas Eve, the star of any Christmas parade, Santa Claus, was flown in by Tintina Air as many in the community worked together to host a parade following the cancellation of the annual Christmas party held each year at the Ross River School.

Normally, Santa shows up to hand out gifts and goodies to Ross River kids at the school Christmas party.

When it was announced the annual party couldn’t happen due to COVID-19, work by the Dena Nezziddi Development Corporation (which is owned by the Ross River Dena Council) got underway to plan for an alternative.

As community member Kim Readies said in a Dec. 16 interview, many began thinking about how to get the gifts to kids as safely as possible and the idea of the parade was born.

“Everybody just kind of pulled together,” she said, noting there were about 50 who volunteered to help out with the parade in a variety of ways.

Vehicles and equipment were decorated with lights that toured through the community with volunteer runners dropping off Santa’s gifts on doorsteps while residents watched the parade.

Dena Nezziddi Development Corporation CEO Stanley Noel said knowing Santa wanted to visit Ross River, the development corporation decided to help connect Santa with Yukon businesses for the evening’s festivities.

Along with trucks and equipment being decorated for the parade, local RCMP, EMS, health workers and community volunteers also took part with Santa waving to everyone along the parade route.

“This was a very special night for a rural Yukon community,” Santa said in a statement, “All the gifts handed out were made in the Yukon, including my local favorites Klondike Kettle Corn and Yukon Chocolate Company bars.”

From his view aboard a parade float, Santa estimated the community’s entire population of 300 was on hand to take in the parade from their doorways or driveways.

“It lifted people’s spirits,” Readies said, noting volunteers like herself had a lot of fun with the event.

As for whether a Christmas parade will become a tradition for Ross River, Readies said time will tell and could largely depend on circumstances in the coming years.

For 2020, it was a positive way to bring Christmas to the community in what has been a challenging year.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Santa Claus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Experimenting with a tradition
Next story
Three new school buses join fleet in 2021 with new rules for masks

Just Posted

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley speaks to media on Oct. 30. As the territory emerges with a slowdown from the recent rapid cases of COVID-19, Hanley urged holiday caution during a weekly update. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Three new school buses join fleet in 2021 with new rules for masks

As new cases slow, Hanley urges caution over holidays

Christmas stockings decorated by children hang with care behind Yukon Beringia Centre exhibits in 2019. The centre’s stocking event is being done a bit differently this year. (Christopher Wheeler/Government of Yukon)
Experimenting with a tradition

Yukon Beringia Centre hosts its annual Great Stocking Experiment

Several Yukon ministers and First Nation chiefs are seen here at the end of Dec. 11’s Yukon Forum at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre. They are standing at the sacred fire, which was maintained overnight after the MMIWGS2+ strategy signing ceremony the previous day. (Submitted)
Yukon First Nation chiefs assess priorities in MMIWG2S+ strategy

Cross-territory collaboration required to implement 31 action items, chiefs say

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Dec. 18, 2020

Several Yukon ministers and First Nation chiefs are seen here at the end of Dec. 11’s Yukon Forum at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre. They are standing at the sacred fire, which was maintained overnight after the MMIWGS2+ strategy signing ceremony the previous day. (Submitted)
New government policy aims to award 15 per cent of contracts to First Nations businesses

The policy was announced Dec. 11 following the Yukon Forum

The Vasquez family (Contributed to Black Press Media)
Make-A-Wish helps Carlee, 8, and family break out of routine with Disney

Critically ill kids put on a Brave Face every day. Now you can, too, in support of Make-A-Wish

Yukon Tourism and Culture Minister Jeanie McLean speaks at an announcement in Whitehorse Oct. 5. The Yukon government will dole out $321,229 to artists and organizations offering arts programs around the territory. (Jackie Hong/Yukon News file)
Funding provided to local artists, organizations

The Yukon government will dole out $321,229 to artists and organizations offering… Continue reading

Santa rides in the back of a pick-up truck during the Ross River Santa parade. This is the first year the community has hosted a Christmas parade. (Submitted)
Ross River hosts first ever Christmas parade

Santa flown in to bring gifts

asdf
COMMENTARY: Mining is just one interest among many for land planning

David Loeks & Katarzyna Nowak Special to the News Our recent commentary… Continue reading

A proposal to lower speed limits throughout Whitehorse’ downtown is expected to come forward to Whitehorse city council early in the new year. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Downtown slowdown proposed for 2021

Speed limits would be 40 km/hr and 30 km/hr

The Alaska Highway north is reflected in a vehicle’s side mirror as the sun sets behind a Kluane National Park mountain range. As part of the Yukon First Nations Chamber of Commerce Yukon Community Travel project, a survey was launched in early December for anyone who travels the territory by road. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Travel survey underway

Yukoners are being asked why and how they travel between communities in… Continue reading

Employees’ union advocating for paid leave with Time Out campaign

Yukoners sharing stories of vacation days, sick days used for self-isolation

Yukon Energy says it is preparing a proposal to go to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board for the Southern Lakes enhanced storage project it is working on. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon Energy moves forward with Southern Lakes storage project

Project anticipated to go to YESAB in summer 2021

Yukoners at-risk of contracting HIV will have access to a prescription drug that reduces the risk, beginning in the middle of January, announced the Yukon government in a statement on Dec. 4. Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost said, “It is important to ensure Yukoners who need access to this medication can receive it.” (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Coverage will be provided for HIV prevention medication

Yukoners at risk of contracting HIV will have access to a prescription… Continue reading

Most Read