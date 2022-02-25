Ross River Dena Council issues election notice

Welcome to Ross River sign photographed on June 8, 2018. On Feb. 14, Ross River Dena Council leadership called for an election to be held next month. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

Ross River Dena Council has issued a notice of election for a chief and four councillors.

Electoral officer Dorothy Dick said Ross River Dena Council leadership made a decision on Feb. 14 for an election to be held in one month, on March 14.

In a phone interview on Feb. 23, Dick told the News voters will be advised by the deputy returning officer on how to proceed to mark their ballots to make their choice when at the polling stations. Dick said the names of the candidates will be released after the nomination closes on March 2 at 4 p.m.

“That way, we will have enough days to get the ballots printed up for our advance polls and our Election Day,” Dick said.

In the notice it says, candidates must be on the voters list, know how governments work, and be “drug- and alcohol-free.”

Nomination forms can be picked up at the band office or by contacting the electoral officer.

Voters will be able to learn more about the candidates’ platforms in an event set to take place in-person only at the Ross River School gymnasium on March 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dick said each candidate will have 15 minutes to give a stump speech in which they set out their priorities, then the floor will open for questions from the audience.

Voting will be happening at advance polls on March 9 and March 10, Dick said. Advance polls will be open on March 9 in Whitehorse at the Yukon Plaza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and in Faro at the Yukon University campus located at 111 Bell Cres. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as on March 10 in Watson Lake at the Yukon University campus located at 210 Robert Campbell Highway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Regular polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Ross River School library on March 14.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com

election