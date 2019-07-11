Ross River Dena Council appealing hunting licences case

RRDC filed its notice of appeal June 25

The Ross River Dena Council is appealing the Yukon Supreme Court’s decision related to its lawsuit against the Yukon government over hunting licences and seals issued for the Ross River area.

RRDC filed its notice of appeal June 25.

It’s the latest chapter in a legal battle that began in 2016, when the RRDC initially took the Yukon government to court. RRDC was seeking a declaration from the Yukon Supreme Court that the Yukon government had a duty to consult with and accommodate it before issuing hunting licences and seals in the Ross River area, among other things.

In a written decision released this May, Justice Ron Veale declined to issue any declarations, finding that the Yukon government was already engaged in “extensive” and “deep” consultations with RRDC on wildlife matters.

Those consultations have resulted in “significant” accommodation, Veale found, and the parties were also in agreement that the hunting licences and seals “might adversely affect” RRDC’s asserted Aboriginal title.

In its notice of appeal, the RRDC asks for Veale’s decision to be set aside and that two declarations be granted — the declaration about consultation and accommodation, and another stating that the Yukon government failed to consult with and accommodate the RRDC in the 2016/2017, 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 hunting seasons.

The Yukon government has not yet filed a reply.

Previous story
Kwanlin Dün First Nation, Yukon government sign education agreement

Just Posted

Court of Appeal dismisses ex-Yukon government employee’s case

The Yukon Court of Appeal found the Yukon government had valid reasons to fire Andrew Schaer

Dawsonite considers legal action over sewer work

He says the work, that would destroy trees, was not clearly articulated

What to know about the Yukon’s five federal candidates

The News compiled priorities of each candidate

Kwanlin Dün First Nation, Yukon government sign education agreement

The three-year agreement will see more cultural supports and resources in four Whitehorse schools

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Whitehorse defeats Dawson City in second annual Yukon Cricket Championship

“They came and we had a real Yukon Cricket Championship”

Canada Day Tourney pits Yukon soccer players against each other and the elements

“We played in extreme heat, extreme smoke conditions”

How do you define a meeting?

Maybe Whitehorse council is just having “gatherings”

Expanded fair to showcase farming fun

Inaugural Yukon Farm Fair will feature tractor tows, local wares, a bench show and more

Editorial: Council and city staff admit they can’t speak honestly if the public is watching

Whitehorse is already less transparent then most municipalities in Canada. Closing meetings to the public is wrong

Dancing in limbo: New dance show set to make its premiere in the Yukon

The show premieres on July 9 at the Yukon Arts Centre

Yukonomist: Shocking but sadly not surprising

The auditor general’s report on Yukon education was grim

Yukon Soccer Association hosts clinic for Dawson City F.C. players

“After five years, the thing I’ve always found is the support for soccer up there is fantastic”

Most Read

  • Ross River Dena Council appealing hunting licences case

    RRDC filed its notice of appeal June 25