Roberta Joseph reelected as Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in chief

Unofficial results show Joseph with more than double the votes of runner-up

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation Chief Roberta Joseph stands for a portrait in Dawson City in 2016. Joseph has been reelected to a third term as chief, with unofficial results showing she received more than double the number of votes as the runner-up candidate. (Maura Forrest/Yukon News file)

Roberta Joseph has been reelected to a third term as chief of Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in, with unofficial results showing she received more than double the number of votes as the runner-up candidate.

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in held its by-election for chief on Aug. 6.

The election had originally been scheduled to take place in April but was postponed after all three candidates at the time willingly withdrew their names in response to concerns related to COVID-19.

Four people ran for chief in the by-election.

According to unofficial results released after polls closed at 8 p.m., Joseph received 144 votes. Runner-up Majida Lord received 57, while Ryan Peterson received 47 and Babe Titus received 28.

Joseph will join councillors Ryan Peterson, Clara Van Bibber and Darren Bullen as well as deputy chief Simon Nagano, all of whom were acclaimed to their positions earlier this year.

All will serve a three-year term. One councillor position remains vacant.

Joseph was first elected chief in 2013, and reelected in 2017.

In a Facebook post leading up to election day, Joseph said her goals included continuing to improve education, health, social and cultural needs, increasing opportunities though sustainable economic development and promoting youth participation in government.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

