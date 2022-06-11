Robert Service Way could open in the ‘coming days’

Work continues on the sheet piling wall the city is installing along Robert Service Way. (City of Whitehorse)

Work to reopen Robert Service Way is continuing, though the City of Whitehorse does not yet have a firm date on when that will happen.

In a June 9 statement, the city said work to install a sheet piling wall will “be complete in the coming days” with work on a berm next to the wall also underway to help prevent future landslides from hitting the road.

At Whitehorse city council’s June 6 meeting, Tracy Allen, director of operations, indicated the road could reopen in five to seven days.

A large stretch of Robert Service Way, along with sections of the Millennium Trail and airport trail, have ben shut since April 30 due to the landslide that sent debris across the road and into the Yukon River. Further slides in other sections of the escarpment have followed with much of the base closed off due to the danger. The slides are being caused by saturated soil brought on by record snow falls over the past winter.

In its statement, the city noted that 50 of 86 sheet piles needed for the wall have been installed so far.

“Details around the re-opening of the roadway will be made available as soon as possible along with any traffic restrictions in place,” the city said. “Minor traffic delays are anticipated during this period. Portions of the airport trail and Millennium Trail will remain closed until further notice, and the public is asked to avoid these areas.”

The city noted the escarpment continues to be considered unstable. Anyone witnessing a slide is asked to report it to the city’s trouble line at 667-2111. In the event of an emergency, residents are advised to call 911.