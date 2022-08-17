Robert Service School start date pushed to Monday

Information for families cites progress on school construction projects as reason for delay

A view of Dawson City from the George Black Ferry on July 21, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Dawson City students will not be going back to class this week as scheduled.

A Facebook post and an email to families from superintendent Marilyn Marquis-Forster announced the intended Aug. 18 start date for Robert Service School has been pushed back until next week.

Instead, the school will be opening on Aug. 22 for the new school year.

Progress on multiple school construction projects that are impacting the school’s ability to safely open and to allow the school’s staff to be ready to receive students is being cited as the reason for the delay.

“We acknowledge learning has been interrupted for the last three school years and it is important that students have a full school year,” reads the email.

“In the coming days, we will be working closely with the school council, school administration and Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in to determine the best approach to make up this learning time.”

