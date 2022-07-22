Vehicles pass through the intersection of Two Mile Hill and Range Road. Surface improvement work to Two Mile Hill from Range Road to Industrial Road will begin July 25 at 7 a.m. (Yukon News file)

Vehicles pass through the intersection of Two Mile Hill and Range Road. Surface improvement work to Two Mile Hill from Range Road to Industrial Road will begin July 25 at 7 a.m. (Yukon News file)

Roadwork set for Two Mile Hill

Commuters who use Two Mile Hill may want to schedule in some extra travel time next week with road work set to begin July 25.

Skookum Asphalt is set to begin road surface work, for the City of Whitehorse,which will see traffic reduced to a single lane for about four days from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first week will see milling to the road from Range Road to Industrial Road.

It will then take another week before the second phase of construction gets underway, which will see curbs and asphalt put in place.

“Please travel with care, reduce speed, and follow traffic controllers and construction signage,” the city said in a statement.

“We thank you for your patience and consideration during this construction period.”

