Road tests for Yukon drivers are set to resume on July 2. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Road tests will resume in July

On July 2, Yukoners looking to receive their class one to five driver’s licences can finally get on the road.

According to a press release from the Yukon government on June 25, the motor vehicle’s branch will be reinstating “regular road tests” as the Yukon enters phase two of the territory’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

In order to take the test, drivers are required to clean the interior of their vehicle before the exam, disinfect all surfaces that may be touched by the examiner, maintain a six-foot distance whenever possible and wear a mask throughout the test.

Commercial and regular driving tests that were put on hold due to the pandemic back in March will be the first priority, reads the press release, and motor vehicle staff will be contacting those individuals to reschedule test times.

New driving tests can be scheduled by calling the motor vehicles branch at 667-8743 or by emailing road.tests@gov.yk.ca.

Contact Crystal Schick at crystal.schick@yukon-news.com

