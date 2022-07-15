Riverdale Super A swoops back into business

The grocery store has reopened on July 15 after being closed for more than a year

The Riverdale Super A is reopening on July 15 after more than a year of being closed. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Riverdale Super A grocery store is flying back into business.

The business announced the July 15 reopening in a Facebook post.

“We’re far from finished with setting up the store but are excited to be able to once again provide a closer-to-home alternative for grocery shopping in Riverdale,” reads the post.

It has been closed since April 2, 2021. That was the day the store owner and operator said he watched the roof come down.

During the closure, the adjoined Tempo gas bar was converted into a scaled-down grocery store.

Along with a new roof, Scott McCarthy told the News by phone July 15 that customers can expect to see the floors and ceilings completely redone, with new LED lighting and aisles facing the opposite way at the old location on Lewes Boulevard.

“We’re excited to serve the community again and see everybody coming in,” he said.

“We wanted to open as quickly as we can, and we did.”

Some changes are still underway. For example, some shelves and new coolers will still need to be installed and stocked.

McCarthy said the gas bar is currently closed for construction as the pumps get upgraded.

