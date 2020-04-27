Riverdale search warrant leads to two arrests

The April 24 arrests stemmed from an April 15 stabbing

Whitehorse RCMP arrested two men on April 24 following a search of a Riverdale residence. (Black Press file)

The RCMP has made an arrest in Riverdale regarding a stabbing.

Police “became aware” of an injured man with a “serious stab wound” on April 15, according to a press release, and multiple RCMP units — including the Crime Reduction Unit, Whitehorse Detachment and the Major Crime Unit — investigated and identified a suspect.

According to the press release, the Emergency Response Team acted on a search warrant at a Riverdale residence on April 24. Police found the suspect as well as “drug trafficking paraphernalia,” cash and a substance believed to be cocaine.

Police made two arrests as a result of the search.

Garron Kuster, a 23-year-old from Whitehorse, and Lorne Ryan-Mackinnon, a 22-year-old from British Columbia, were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Ryan-Mackinnon was also charged with aggravated assault in relation to the April 15 stabbing.

The case is still being investigated.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse RCMP