Whitehorse RCMP arrested two men on April 24 following a search of a Riverdale residence. (Black Press file)

Riverdale search warrant leads to two arrests

The April 24 arrests stemmed from an April 15 stabbing

The RCMP has made an arrest in Riverdale regarding a stabbing.

Police “became aware” of an injured man with a “serious stab wound” on April 15, according to a press release, and multiple RCMP units — including the Crime Reduction Unit, Whitehorse Detachment and the Major Crime Unit — investigated and identified a suspect.

According to the press release, the Emergency Response Team acted on a search warrant at a Riverdale residence on April 24. Police found the suspect as well as “drug trafficking paraphernalia,” cash and a substance believed to be cocaine.

Police made two arrests as a result of the search.

Garron Kuster, a 23-year-old from Whitehorse, and Lorne Ryan-Mackinnon, a 22-year-old from British Columbia, were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Ryan-Mackinnon was also charged with aggravated assault in relation to the April 15 stabbing.

The case is still being investigated.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse RCMP

Slow start to Yukon fire season this year, officials say

