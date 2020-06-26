City planner Mike Ellis speaks during a meeting in Whitehorse on September 12, 2019. Ellis spoke to city councillors on June 23 regarding the rezoning of a 4.5-hectare piece of land in the Whitehorse Copper area that would allow Pelly Construction to move forward with plans to move its operations to the area. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Rezoning proposed for heavy industrial lot

Change would allow for office to be built

The rezoning of a 4.5-hectare piece of land in the Whitehorse Copper area would allow Pelly Construction to move forward with plans to move its operations to the area.

The proposal that would see the property rezoned from Heavy Industrial to Service Industrial was brought forward at Whitehorse city council’s June 23 meeting.

As city planner Mike Ellis explained: “The company is proposing to construct a 9,204 square foot three-storey office building with 13 enclosed office spaces and several open areas proposed for use by roughly 18 employees.

“The company is also seeking to build a shop with a wash bay for use by roughly four employees (design is undetermined).”

The Heavy Industrial zoning, however, does not allow for offices. Pelly’s owner, Kalogen Corporation, is therefore asking for the zoning change to allow for an office as a secondary use, which is permitted in the Service Industrial zone.

A roadway at the northeast corner of the lot that is set to be retired is also proposed to be zoned from Greenbelt to Service Industrial.

While a number of concerns were brought up by the city’s development review committee, it was also noted some have been addressed and others are being resolved through other government bodies.

“Notably, the applicant is in discussions with the Government of Yukon Highways and Public Works department regarding safety issues raised for the access road connecting the property to the Alaska Highway.

“The access currently intersects with the highway at an ~45° angle. YG has requested realignment to create a 90° intersection for safer turning access onto/from the highway.

“This work would occur on YG-owned land and may require review as per the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Act.”

Water supply may also be an issue that would be dealt with through the Yukon Water Board and there would also need to be confirmation of a fire suppression system that meets National Building Code requirements.

As Ellis pointed out though: “These issues are not directly related to the requested change in zone and can continue to be addressed through the development permit process.”

Coun. Laura Cabott noted the application is coming forward, and council has not yet seen a draft of the industrial land use study city staff have been working on.

She indicated she would like to see a draft of the study soon before voting on the potential rezoning in an industrial area.

Council is expected to vote on first reading June 29. If that’s approved, a public hearing would be held at counicil’s July 27 meeting. A report on the hearing would follow on Aug. 3 with the final two readings of the rezoning coming forward Aug. 10.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
YG signs second Resource Gateway agreement with Liard First Nation

Just Posted

YG signs second Resource Gateway agreement with Liard First Nation

The Yukon government and Liard First Nation (LFN) have signed their second… Continue reading

New $20,000 visual arts prize to be awarded in 2021

Prize funded by Whitehorse couple

EDITORIAL: The internet brings out the worst in some of us

Last week, a local man commented some truly horrific things on one… Continue reading

F.H. Collins running track on final stage of construction

The track was closed to the public beginning June 23 for crews to rubberize the surface.

Yukon Party seeks clarification on restaurant capacity

The Yukon Party is questioning if restaurants will really be able to… Continue reading

Rezoning proposed for heavy industrial lot

Change would allow for office to be built

RCMP seek assistance in locating hit and run driver

Whitehorse RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected… Continue reading

Whitehorse city council considers economy

Wonders how to assist businesses impacted by COVID-19

WCC adopts new definition of segregation

Secure living unit dismantled

Northern housing ministers meet with federal government

Yukon calls for more input on funding

Northwestel reintroduces internet overage fees, permanently increases plan sizes

Northwestel is ending its COVID-19 internet relief program but will be permanently… Continue reading

City Hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week.

Noise from Yukon Energy diesel generators in Riverdale exceeded guidelines, study finds

The noise levels at the Nisutlin Drive substation exceeded both BC OGC and Health Canada guidelines

Most Read