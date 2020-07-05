A map detailing the 4.5 hectare area in Whitehorse Copper that is being considered by Whitehorse city council for rezoning from a heavy industrial zone to a service industrial one. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Rezoning process of industrial lot starts

Public hearing scheduled for July 27

The proposed rezoning of a heavy industrial lot in Whitehorse Copper will be the focus of a July 27 public hearing.

At its June 29 meeting, Whitehorse city council passed first reading of the bylaw to rezone a 4.5-hectare lot from Heavy Industrial to Service Industrial.

The change would allow Pelly Construction to move its operations to the site and build a 9,204 square foot three-storey building that will be home to 13 office spaces used by 18 employees. A shop with a washbay is also planned to be built on the property that would be used by about four employees.

As part of the rezoning, a roadway at the northeast corner of the lot that is set to be retired is also proposed to be zoned from Greenbelt to Service Industrial.

In passing first reading of the rezoning bylaw, council moved it forward to the public hearing before second and third reading.

While council was unanimous in passing first reading, Coun. Laura Cabott voiced concerns ahead of the vote over the compatibility of office space in an area of town that is primarily zoned for heavy industrial uses like asphalt plants, fuel depots and the like.

“It seems to me it’s not compatible with offices,” she said.

She went on to highlight the work that goes into zoning various areas of the city and grouping different uses together, noting her thoughts that office buildings should primarily be in the downtown.

“This is contemplating something quite significant and I think, you know, the way that our zoning has worked, those types of activities are downtown,” she said. “They help with our vibrancy.”

She questioned staff on the type of heavy industrial use happening in Whitehorse Copper, whether there are other office buildings and what the maximum number of offices would be. City staff said they didn’t have that information readily available, but would get it to council.

Coun. Dan Boyd, meanwhile, spoke in favour of the change, pointing to the history of heavy industrial use in the area going back to the days of the White Pass and Yukon Route Railway in the area. He noted the proposed Service Industrial use would be less intrusive than the current zoning and pointed out Pelly has been using the site to store equipment for years.

“I think the inclusion of office space to go with that business, to me is, it’s not a reach, it makes sense,” Boyd said, later noting that the building will be on a large property.

Other industrial businesses have office space and Pelly is a long-established, reputable business that’s also a major employer in the community, he said.

Coun. Samson Hartland also voiced his support for moving ahead with the rezoning before council voted in favour of first reading.

Written submissions to the public hearing can be emailed to publicinput@whitehorse.ca. Due to COVID-19, only written submissions are being accepted to public hearings. They will be published to the city’s website and considered in a public hearing report that will go to council ahead of second and third reading coming forward on Aug. 10.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Recount planned following Carcross/Tagish First Nation’s close election for chief

Just Posted

Rezoning process of industrial lot starts

Public hearing scheduled for July 27

Yukon River Chinook run not as disastrous as feared, but still small

This year’s Yukon River Chinook salmon run isn’t as disastrous as originally… Continue reading

New contract approved for landfill management

Norcope Construction Group will be responsible for “daily operations” at the landfill

Recount planned following Carcross/Tagish First Nation’s close election for chief

Lynda Dickson received 109 votes, with runner up Danny Cresswell just five votes behind

Yukon government releases community safety plan for Whitehorse Emergency Shelter

The government is now reviewing the plan and working on creating an implementation group

Today’s mailbox: COVID reopening

Letter to the editor published July 3

Three Yukoners among those honoured by Governor General

Honours announced on Canada Day

Vuntut Gwitchin councillor submits resignation

Vuntut Gwitchin councillor Cheryl Charlie has submitted her resignation, leaving Chief Dana… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Ancient lake bed sediments, unusual plants are markers of the Takhini salt flats

It’s one of the Yukon’s best open geological secrets, a well-known but… Continue reading

Yukon University hires director of finance

Yukon University announced in a press release on June 29 that Sheila… Continue reading

Diamond Tooth Gerties to reopen

The Klondike Visitors Association (KVA) announced in a press release on June… Continue reading

Newly-elected Liard First Nation chief accuses YG of interfering with election

Stephen Charlie says YG’s announcement days before election endorsed previous chief

Most Read