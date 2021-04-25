Reports of child luring led to arrests

Investigation resulted in arrests and charges across the country and in the United States

In a statement, Yukon RCMP stated that after it received multiple reports of child luring in 2020, an investigation led to the arrest and charges of child luring and possession of child pornography for four suspects. (Submitted)

Yukon RCMP say that multiple reports of child luring throughout 2020 have resulted in arrests and charges across the country and in the United States.

In an April 21 statement, Yukon RCMP said from the reports it received about local victims, with assistance from the United States Department of Homeland Security, the Yukon RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Investigator identified five suspects throughout Canada and the United States.

“Investigative files, with information received directly from the victims, were shared with the agencies of jurisdiction who used the information to arrest and charge four suspects for offences including child luring and possession of child pornography,” the statement reads. “One of these investigation is still ongoing.”

It’s noted in the release that while investigations such as this one can be difficult when there are suspects outside the Yukon, the RCMP work with other agencies “in an effort to hold these suspects accountable.”

RCMP were not available for comment.

In response to a request for an interview, RCMP replied via email, stating:

“Unfortunately we do not have anyone available at this time. The investigations that started here are now with other partner agencies.

(Stephanie Waddell)

