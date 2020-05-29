LePage Park in Whitehorse on May 28. The Yukon Historical and Museums Association has started a resurfacing project for LePage Park and are looking for donations and sponsorships. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Renovations start at LePage Park

The Yukon Historical and Museums Association has started a resurfacing project for LePage Park and are looking for donations and sponsorships.

The association announced the work in a release on May 26.

The park’s concrete circle, wooden decks and exposed ground between the stage and seats are to be replaced. The association will be using a rubber surface material to replace the concrete.

It is made from recycled materials. According to the release, the rubber surfacing is expected to “a more comfortable surface for users as well as increased safety and durability”.

Lianne Maitland, the associations executive director, said in the release that the rubber was preferred for several reasons. She indicated it is more comfortable for people walking on it and cleaning it of debris is easy. She adds it is environment friendly, as it is comprised of recycled materials.

She explained that it will done in several colours and patterns “that will complement the stage and the mosaic on its base”.

Although the association is looking for donations, it has received a contribution worth $91,581 from Lotteries Yukon. The Better Hearing Audiology Clinic and Builders Supplyland have also contributed.

The work is expected to be finished within a two-week period. The association is responsible for maintaining the park, as per a lease from the City of Whitehorse. The most recent renovations to LePage park were sometime in the early 2000s.

There are several options to donate towards the project. You can do so online by visiting https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/yukon-historical-museums-association/ or by emailing info@heritageyukon.ca. You can also donate by phone by called 867-667-4704.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse

