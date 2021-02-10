A tribute to Joe Loutchan behind the bar at the 98 Hotel in Whitehorse, where he played for more than 25 years. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

A tribute to Joe Loutchan behind the bar at the 98 Hotel in Whitehorse, where he played for more than 25 years. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

Remembering the ‘fiddler on the loose’

Joe Loutchan, beloved Yukon musician, died earlier this month at 82

Joe Loutchan, a local fiddler of Yukon and national acclaim, died earlier this month at the age of 82.

News of his death has reverberated across the country and highlighted his impact as a musician and person.

Loutchan played the fiddle every Thursday night at the 98 Hotel for more than 25 years.

He was born in southern Manitoba shortly after the Depression and learned to play accordion, harmonica and fiddle from family members, according to a biography published to Facebook.

Loutchan was gifted his first fiddle at the age of four by his grandfather, who crafted it from local wood and snare wire.

He received his first store-bought fiddle at the age of 14 from a second-hand store, purchased by his father. At that age, he was enrolled in an apprenticeship program for winding electric motors. He would be paid 95 cents per hour as an apprentice, whereas musicians were paid twenty dollars a night.

Loutchan was playing in a band by the age of 17 and worked gigs at weekend dances in Winnipeg. He began a local radio show, on which he played 30 minutes a week. He later joined a bluegrass band and played for communities throughout Manitoba. The travelling gig lasted about six months before he grew tired of life on the road and moved to the Yukon in the 1960s.

Once he arrived in the Yukon he began touring the territory and was dubbed “fiddler on the loose.” He played dances in Whitehorse and became an advocate for Tourism Yukon. He travelled widely to Mexico, Texas, Washington, the Northwest Territories and Disneyland. He played for Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and the Governor General.

In a Facebook event posted by the 98 Hotel in 2018, Loutchan was described as having an eternal love for the fiddle who could play all night, wearing out a series of accompanying musicians.

“Joe still practises four to six hours a day and collects and repairs fiddles,” the 98’s 2018 Facebook post says. Loutchan was 80 at the time.

Steve Pedersen told the News he met Loutchan in the 1980s through another Whitehorse fiddler. Pedersen was invited to take up a hobby to help get through his first winter in the North.

“As a young and new fiddler, Joe welcomed me to play with him and his group of friends,” Pedersen said.

“The man was an ‘energizer bunny’ when he was playing and could go all night long, way past my bedtime. I have no idea when he slept.”

Loutchan played by ear, and anyone accompanying had to follow suit, Pedersen explained.

“Joe loved performing and loved to see others play alongside him,” he said, reminiscing about Loutchan’s regular gig playing at Macauley Lodge.

“He had such a special gift of bringing his fiddle to life by creating unique and special sounds. His goal was to put some smiles on the faces of the residents.

“Next time you see the northern lights dancing in the sky, it’s because Joe pulled out his bow. The band is back together.”

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Broken heat system closes Golden Horn Elementary
Next story
Frigid temperatures arrive in Yukon

Just Posted

The Yukon Employees’ Union is calling on the Yukon government to ensure workers don’t need to use sick days if they have reactions to the Moderna vaccine. The vaccine does not contain the live virus or make a person more vulnerable to sickness, but it does trigger an immune response that can mimic COVID-19 symptoms while the body builds immunity. Most commonly the response can produce a headache, fatigue or localized pain and muscle aches. These symptoms are normal and indicate that the vaccine is working. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
YEU says employees shouldn’t need to use sick days to manage vaccine reactions

Department says the situation is being handled appropriately

A tribute to Joe Loutchan behind the bar at the 98 Hotel in Whitehorse, where he played for more than 25 years. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Remembering the ‘fiddler on the loose’

Joe Loutchan, beloved Yukon musician, died earlier this month at 82

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Feb. 10, 2021

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file A salmon swims near the Whitehorse fish ladder.
Four-year study suggests only a third of tagged fish made it through Whitehorse fish ladder

Only 200 fish were counted at the fish ladder in 2020

Golden Horn Elementary School closed mid-morning on Feb. 9 after the building’s heat went out. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Broken heat system closes Golden Horn Elementary

Golden Horn Elementary School closed mid-morning today after the building’s heat went… Continue reading

On Feb. 2 the government announced a new website service for “surplus auctions” where individuals and businesses can bid on excess items the government is looking to offload. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)
Government joins surplus auction site

Purchasers can bid on items like office furniture and retired machinery

A cyclist rides along the Millenium Trail in downtown Whitehorse on a chilly Feb. 9. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Frigid temperatures arrive in Yukon

Golden Horn Elementary students head back to class after heating issue fixed

Takhini Hot Springs President Garry Umbrich poses for a photo within some of the new rock features near the largest of the new pools being constructed outside Whitehorse on Aug. 26, 2020. While the original opening date for the new pools was hoped to be January this year, due to set backs caused by the pandemic, Umbrich says the new date is now June. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
New hot springs facility expected to open in June

Yukoners who had been looking forward to experiencing a new Takhini Hot… Continue reading

Caribou graze on the greening tundra of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska in June, 2001. Legislation to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (AWNR) is going ahead as President Joe Biden begins his term in the United States. (Michael Penn/Juneau Empire file)
Legislation proposed in United States to protect ANWR

Legislation to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (AWNR) is going ahead… Continue reading

A person leaves the Whitehorse Public Library on Feb. 4. As part of the Love your Library campaign, Yukon Public Libraries is introducing new digital services it hopes will expand access to people during COVID-19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Libraries introduces new digital offerings

As part of the Love your Library campaign, Yukon Public Libraries is… Continue reading

Mike Thomas/Yukon News file The Yukon government sign in front of the main administraton building on Second Avenue. The Yukon government is promising full-time kindergarten in rural areas and a fixed cost for childcare, but details are still forthcoming.
Yukon government says more affordable childcare coming

Opposition party focused on timeline for universal daycare promise

Archivist Lesley Buchan recently laid out a selection of documents from the large Roy Minter collection held at the Yukon Archives. Similar collections, large and small from thousands of donors, are part of the Yukon’s “memory bank,” now carefully stored in climate controlled vaults on the Yukon University campus. (Gates collection/Submitted)
History Hunter: Exploring Yukon’s history attic

Do you have some valued family heirloom — a photo album, a… Continue reading

asdf
EDITORIAL: Support Rendezvous or don’t, but ask why

If you’ve been reading social media — and really, it shouldn’t be… Continue reading

Most Read