Recruitment challenges halt plans for Whitehorse walk-in clinic

Without a walk-in clinic, Yukoners without a family doctor are left with the option of going to the emergency room to see a physician. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Yukon government put up more than $200,000 for a walk-in clinic that never happened due to staff shortages.

The walk-in clinic came up on the floor of the legislature in the spring and again in the fall.

“We hope that the walk-in clinic at that location will be able to open as soon as May,” McPhee said on April 12.

“We are also providing over $200,000 in start-up funding for the purposes of the clinic starting and having the appropriate administrative staff, software licences and the like for the doctors to be able to work there.”

Months later, after question period, McPhee told reporters at the cabinet office on Oct. 12 that the territorial government had supported the project, but it didn’t come to fruition.

“Initially, in the spring, Yukon government had supported a sort of unique setup to help with some setup costs and some administration costs for a walk-in clinic that would have been staffed by local physicians,” she said.

“Those doctors ultimately chose not to pursue that business model, so we were back at the drawing board.”

The department of Health and Social Services said by email that it had started a contract with a private physician and business owner to open a walk-in medical clinic.

“After signing the contract, there were recruitment challenges that hindered the ability to adequately staff the clinic,” the department said.

The department confirmed funds were not dispersed given the contract was terminated.

McPhee said there is no timeline for the opening of a walk-in clinic in Whitehorse.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com