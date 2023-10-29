Recreation report presented at Haines Junction village council meeting

A recreation director is one of the recommendations made in the report, presented Oct. 25

Haines Junction village council was presented with a recreational needs assessment at an Oct. 25 council meeting. (Village of Haines Junction/Facebook)

A full-time recreation director is just one of the recommendations made by a recreational needs assessment that was presented at a Village of Haines Junction council meeting on Oct. 25.

“The need for a recreation director was expressed from a variety of sources, including community groups and residents,” reads the 86-page report, prepared by Alberta-based Expedition Management and Consulting. “The comparative analysis also supports the case for a recreation director because the majority of similarly sized communities that were reviewed have at least one staff member who fills the recreation director role.”

The report gathered data via resident surveys, and engagement sessions and interviews with the community at large, students and representatives of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nation (CAFN).

Resident surveys highlighted a need for a new swimming pool and development of a fitness centre. The community survey pointed to similar needs, as well as arts-based spaces including gallery, studio and office space, as well as maintenance of the playing field at St. Elias Community School. CAFN identified a need for activities for those aged 17 to 24, aquatic programs and healthy living programs.

Additional needs include trails and pathways, a pump track, skatepark, climbing wall and indoor play space.

The report also says the village has had trouble with retention at the level of senior management, and that the resulting lack of institutional knowledge has affected recreational services.

There hasn’t been a recreation director in Haines Junction in more than two decades.

Recreation opportunities are currently facilitated by individuals and organizations including the Boys and Girls Club.

“For this reason, it is recommended that the village hire a contract resource with deep experience in recreation, parks and culture who will provide planning support and continuity of services during transitional periods. This resource should also assist with recruitment, training and mentorship of the recreation director,” says the report.

The report also inventories the community’s existing recreational infrastructure.

In 2022, it says the grand hall at the St. Elias Convention Centre had a minimum of one booking for 112 days a year. These included events and activities such as Zumba and Romp and Run, booked by Junction Arts and Music, St. Elias Community School, Lions Club, private individuals and more. That same year, the mezzanine at the Bill Brewster Arena had a minimum of one booking for 107 days of the year.

From 2021 to 2023, the average annual expenses for recreation facilities (including the arena, mezzanine and convention centre) was $376,667. Revenue for that time was $41,667.

The report acknowledges that updates to recreational infrastructure are costly, and that the smaller population base in Haines Junction means there’s a limited tax base. However, it also says planned residential growth, including in the Willow Acres subdivision, represents an opportunity to expand recreational services.

The full report is online at hainesjunction.ca.

No one from the Village of Haines Junction or CAFN was made available to speak to the report.

