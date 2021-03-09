Dawson City city staff are asking residents for their input on a possible new recreation facility. (Yukon News file)

Rec centre consultation gets underway

As the City of Dawson looks at building a new recreation facility over the next few years, it is asking residents of the community for their thoughts on the possibility.

Outlined on the town’s website at cityofdawson.ca is a series of public engagement sessions on a possible future facility.

The town’s current facility — the Art and Margaret Fry Rec Centre — has a number of structural issues that could impact its future.

“The City of Dawson, along with Yukon Government are currently in the planning stages for a new facility,” it’s noted. “As of now, the location, design and features of this facility are still up for discussion and public engagement. The goal of this planning is to create a shovel-ready project as soon as possible, that meets the needs of the community, and allows us to begin construction within the next few years.”

Two sites are up for consideration: Block Q of the Ladue Estates where the Goldrush Campground RV Park currently is and at the base of the Dome Road.

Public presentations and discussions on a future rec centre are scheduled to happen in person at Dawson council chambers as well as through Zoom with the first session set for March 7 at 2 p.m. Follow-up sessions will be held March 8 at 5:30 p.m. and March 9 at 7 p.m.

In-person capacity will be limited to 15 people at each session and those planning to attend are asked to RSVP recreation@cityofdawson.ca while those attending by Zoom can log on to us02web.zoom.us/s/9620447955. The meeting ID is 962 044 7955, with the same ID for all three sessions.

A survey is also planned to be available beginning March 7 at cityofdawson.ca with paper copies available at the Dawson arena, fitness centre and city hall.

Those filling out the survey are encouraged to watch the public presentations before they do the survey.

