RCMP will conduct three days of training in Watson Lake

Lakeview Apartment in Watson Lake will be used for RCMP training

The Yukon RCMP Critical Incident Program will be doing training exercises in Watson Lake from June 14 to 16.

The police will be using Lakeview Apartments during the three days to conduct team drills. The RCMP wants to make the public aware that they may hear loud noises or explosions coming from the area.

There will also be an increased presence of police officers in Watson Lake during the training.

“Training frequently allows members of the Critical Incident Program to maintain their skills,” said Inspector Rob Nason, district officer of the Yukon RCMP. “Our goal is to be able to respond efficiently when called in order to keep Yukon communities safe.”

The RCMP said there will be no risk to the public and exercises will be done in a controlled manner by professionals.

(John Tonin)

