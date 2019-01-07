RCMP stops lead to nine impaired driving charges

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file RCMP conduct a check-stop in the Riverdale area of Whitehorse in 2017.

In the span of one month during the holiday season, Yukon RCMP officers stopped 325 vehicles, and charged nine people with impaired driving.

Last week the police released a summary of the results from their check-stops and traffic stops from Dec. 1, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019.

An RCMP spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

According to a press release, 50 charges were laid ranging from having no insurance to fleeing from police.

It’s unclear where the incidents took place in the territory.

Cannabis impairment is not included in the list outlined in a press release.

Eleven drivers were charged with speeding, the most common charge.

Ten drivers received 24-hour suspensions. It’s unclear what prompted the suspensions.

As of Dec. 18, 2018, police can now demand a mandatory breath sample from any driver who has been legally stopped, according to the press release.

“RCMP officers in the Yukon are conducting the screening at random. So far, the feedback from drivers has been largely positive,” it says. “Officers continue to emphasize to drivers that the screening is in place to make the roads safer for everyone, including those being asked to provide the sample.”

The full results from the stops are:

24-hour suspension: 10

Impaired (all by alcohol): 9

Impaired causing bodily harm: 1

Refusal: 2

Failure to remain at the scene of a collision: 1

Prohibited drivers: 6

Dangerous operation: 1

Flight from police: 1

Speeding: 11

Intersection related offences: 5

Seatbelt: 1

No insurance: 2

