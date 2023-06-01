RCMP seek suspects after damage to Shipyards Park building

Surveillance footage shows damage being done to the Frank Slim Building in Shipyards Park. (Courtesy/RCMP)

Whitehorse RCMP and City of Whitehorse parks and recreation department are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects involved after the Frank Slim Building at Shipyards Park was recently damaged by graffiti.

A May 24 statement by the RCMP said surveillance footage showed a group of about 15 people at the park with cans of spray paint between April 19 and 21, causing significant damage to doors and walls at the building’s loading dock.

“Actions like this are really disappointing to see,” Whitehorse acting detachment commander Sgt. Dustin Grant said. “We know how hard city employees work to make our parks a welcoming and accepting place for families, Whitehorse citizens, visitors and events or programming opportunities that use the green spaces here in the city.”

Grant said RCMP want to “identify the people involved and also educate on the problems caused by graffiti and other mischief in public areas.”

The RCMP statement added the city recently launched its graffiti awareness campaign and residents can play a part.

The public are encouraged to report graffiti via the Engage Whitehorse link on the City of Whitehorse website.

“The information collected will help inform enforcement efforts and next steps to stop the spread of graffiti in our City,” the statement said.

Mayor Laura Cabott said graffiti is top of mind for Whitehorse.

“It damages buildings, costs money to remove and reflects poorly on our city. Through our graffiti awareness campaign, we hope we can deter vandals and offer support to businesses to help keep our community clean and graffiti-free,” the Mayor said.

The police requests that anyone who can identify a person or people in the photos call 867-667-5551. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 867-667-6715 or online at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca if they wish to remain anonymous.

