RCMP seek missing man whose vehicle was found near Whitehorse

The Yukon RCMP is seeking a man from British Columbia who was last seen between Aug. 24 and 26.

Early in the evening on Aug. 26, Chad McGill’s vehicle was located in a rural area near Whitehorse, but McGill himself was nowhere to be found. The vehicle, a red 2019 Kia Stinger bearing British Columbia plate PB551E, was found alongside the Alaska Highway just east of the Kluane Wagon Road. McGill was not with his vehicle and police don’t believe the car moved between its discovery and when it was towed away the following day.

There is concern for McGill’s wellbeing and police are seeking information that might help locate him. McGill, 51, is described as Caucasian with blonde hair and blue eyes. He stands six feet tall, weighs about 260 lbs and has a metal prosthetic left leg.

Police are seeking any information about his whereabouts or anyone who might have seen him or his vehicle near Whitehorse between Aug. 24 and 27. Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or directly call M Division Historical Case Unit at 867-667-5500, or email at MDIV_HCU@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Chad McGill (RCMP Image)

