A police cruiser passes by the RCMP station in Whitehorse on Aug. 22. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

A police cruiser passes by the RCMP station in Whitehorse on Aug. 22. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

RCMP seek missing man whose vehicle was found near Whitehorse

Chad McGill’s vehicle was located in a rural area but McGill himself was nowhere to be found.

The Yukon RCMP is seeking a man from British Columbia who was last seen between Aug. 24 and 26.

Early in the evening on Aug. 26, Chad McGill’s vehicle was located in a rural area near Whitehorse, but McGill himself was nowhere to be found. The vehicle, a red 2019 Kia Stinger bearing British Columbia plate PB551E, was found alongside the Alaska Highway just east of the Kluane Wagon Road. McGill was not with his vehicle and police don’t believe the car moved between its discovery and when it was towed away the following day.

There is concern for McGill’s wellbeing and police are seeking information that might help locate him. McGill, 51, is described as Caucasian with blonde hair and blue eyes. He stands six feet tall, weighs about 260 lbs and has a metal prosthetic left leg.

Police are seeking any information about his whereabouts or anyone who might have seen him or his vehicle near Whitehorse between Aug. 24 and 27. Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or directly call M Division Historical Case Unit at 867-667-5500, or email at MDIV_HCU@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Chad McGill (RCMP Image)

Chad McGill (RCMP Image)

Chad McGill (RCMP Image)

Chad McGill (RCMP Image)

RCMP

Previous story
Northern premiers go international on security, sovereignty in Canada’s North
Next story
Canoeists who capsized in Fire Finger Rapids safe

Just Posted

A police cruiser passes by the RCMP station in Whitehorse on Aug. 22. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
RCMP seek missing man whose vehicle was found near Whitehorse

Steven Guilbeault the federal government’s minister of environment and climate change speaks at the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment conference in Whitehorse on Aug. 31. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Ministers of environment meet in Whitehorse

Premier Sandy Silver (left) spoke during a panel at the Arctic Circle Greenland Forum held in Nuuk from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29. (Arctic Circle/Twitter)
Northern premiers go international on security, sovereignty in Canada’s North

Justin Lemphers, vice president of the Yukon Employees’ Union, is seen outside the union centre on Aug. 4. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Union triggers health and safety investigation into 3 Yukon government departments