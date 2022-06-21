Joseph Thomas Chief was reported missing to the Dease Lake, British Columbia RCMP on June 15. He may have been travelling to the Yukon and was last seen less than 100 KM south of the border. (RCMP Photo)

Joseph Thomas Chief was reported missing to the Dease Lake, British Columbia RCMP on June 15. He may have been travelling to the Yukon and was last seen less than 100 KM south of the border. (RCMP Photo)

RCMP seek help locating missing man from northern B.C.

Joseph Thomas Chief may have been on his way to the Yukon when he was last seen June 14.

British Columbia RCMP are seeking help locating a man reported missing who may have been travelling to the Yukon.

The missing man, 42-year-old Joseph Thomas Chief, was reported missing to the Dease Lake RCMP on June 15. He was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. on June 14 walking with two dogs on Highway 37 near a rest stop north of Boya Lake

The area Chief went missing in is approximately 80 kilometres south of the BC/Yukon Border and approximately 100 highway kilometres from Watson Lake.

RCMP believe he could be travelling to the Yukon.

Chief is described as an Indigenous man with black hair and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater and sweatpants. The missing person notice was issued by the Dease Lake RCMP but the public is being asked to contact their local police if they have seen him or have information about his whereabouts.

(Jim Elliot)

Previous story
‘On the verge of shutting down’: Potential Carmacks wastewater plant closure could force evacuation order

Just Posted

Surging water levels in Carmacks and Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation are threatening to shut down the local wastewater treatment plant. The Yukon River is seen along the River Drive boardwalk on June 18, 2022. (John Tonin/Submitted)
‘On the verge of shutting down’: Potential Carmacks wastewater plant closure could force evacuation order

A barrier is set up along the racing Yukon River in Carmacks to prevent flood waters on June 18, 2022. (John Tonin/Submitted)
UPDATE: Flood evacuation alerts affecting 2 Yukon communities; 1 alert rescinded

Premier Sandy Silver and his Cabinet, Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief Peter Johnston and the Yukon First Nations Chiefs met in Old Crow on June 16 for the Yukon Forum. (Council of Yukon First Nations/Facebook)
Old Crow hosts 21st Yukon Forum

Keitha Clark and Annie Avery perform at Arts in the Park in Whitehorse on June 7. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Yukon government boosts musician funding