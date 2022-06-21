RCMP seek help locating missing man from northern B.C.

Joseph Thomas Chief may have been on his way to the Yukon when he was last seen June 14.

Joseph Thomas Chief was reported missing to the Dease Lake, British Columbia RCMP on June 15. He may have been travelling to the Yukon and was last seen less than 100 KM south of the border. (RCMP Photo)

British Columbia RCMP are seeking help locating a man reported missing who may have been travelling to the Yukon.

The missing man, 42-year-old Joseph Thomas Chief, was reported missing to the Dease Lake RCMP on June 15. He was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. on June 14 walking with two dogs on Highway 37 near a rest stop north of Boya Lake

The area Chief went missing in is approximately 80 kilometres south of the BC/Yukon Border and approximately 100 highway kilometres from Watson Lake.

RCMP believe he could be travelling to the Yukon.

Chief is described as an Indigenous man with black hair and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater and sweatpants. The missing person notice was issued by the Dease Lake RCMP but the public is being asked to contact their local police if they have seen him or have information about his whereabouts.

(Jim Elliot)