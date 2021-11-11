Police are seeking information regarding a fatal collision on the Alaska Highway near Watson Lake. (Courtesy/Yukon government)

RCMP seek dash cam footage after fatal collision near Watson Lake

The RCMP have put out an appeal for dash camera footage and any other information after a man was killed in a collision near Upper Liard on Nov. 8.

Police say a semi-truck and a pickup collided head-on in the early afternoon near the small community just west of Watson Lake. The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old man, died at the scene. The driver of the semi received only minor injuries which were treated at the scene.

The Alaska highway was closed for more than 12 hours as police investigated the collision. One lane was temporarily opened between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. before the highway reopened completely at 2 a.m.

“Yukon RCMP appreciated the cooperation from the public while investigators were on scene,” an RCMP statement reads.

Anyone with footage of the accident or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact the Watson Lake RCMP at 867-536-2677.

