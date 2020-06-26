RCMP seek assistance in locating hit and run driver

Whitehorse RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected hit and run driver. (RCMP photo)

Whitehorse RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected hit-and-run driver.

According to a press release, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at approximately 11:50 a.m. on June 23 in downtown Whitehorse.

The suspect vehicle, a red minivan or SUV, was last seen leaving the McDonald’s on Fourth Avenue. The driver is described as a white woman with blonde hair in her 50s or 60s.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

