RCMP are responding to a situation on Condor Road. Few details have been released. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Yukon RCMP are asking people to stay away from the Condor Road area as police respond to a “ongoing incident”.

In a brief statement, RCMP said officers are on the scene and have the situation contained.

The Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport remains open. No further details were provided.

In social media statements, Air North, which is based on Condor Road, said there was an incident near it’s facility and no employees have been harmed.

(Stephanie Waddell)