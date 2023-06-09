RCMP refuse to release cost of search for object downed by NORAD in the Yukon

Police say cost can’t be looked at in a “fulsome way” until file closed

Premier Ranj Pillai (left), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his son and Yukon MP Brendan Hanley approach the Whitehorse airport fire hall on Feb. 13. Military aircraft provided the backdrop for a press conference. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The investigation into a high-altitude object downed by NORAD over the Yukon in February won’t close until the location of debris has been determined and the purpose of the object has been assessed, according to police.

RCMP Cpl. Kim Chamberland said by email June 8 that the costs associated with any particular police operation can’t be looked at in a “fulsome way” until the file is closed and all costs and claims have been received.

“In keeping with our commitment to accountability and transparency, the RCMP will provide that information when we’re able to,” Chamberland said.

In a Feb. 17 news release, the RCMP announced it decided to “discontinue search efforts” for the object given the highest probability area has been searched and the debris was not located.

Police did not respond to the News’ inquiry about the current search status by press deadline.

RCMP worked with international, federal, provincial and territorial safety and security partners in response to what Chamberland referred to as an “air incident” in the Yukon.

Chamberland reiterated that police deployed resources alongside the Canadian Armed Forces to retrieve the debris and will be investigating the incident with domestic and international partners.

The News previously reported the military’s portion of the search is pegged at more than $2.66 million.

The projected cost provided by the Department of National Defence to the News excludes Canadian Armed Forces members’ regular salaries and equipment already in possession. A spokesperson said by email that the figure reflects incremental costs, which are the additional costs for personnel, equipment, maintenance and support.

The department told the News on Feb. 16 that more than 135 members were contributing to the search in the territory, with “many more” assisting remotely.

RCMP previously declined to disclose the number of personnel in the search for “operational” reasons.

