RCMP blocked off a portion of Fourth Avenue at Ogilvie Street on Feb. 2 as officers investigate a suspicious death in the area. In the following days police said Aaron Smarch, a 35-year-old Carcross man was the one who died and that they are investigating his death as a homicide. On Feb. 6 they arrested 18-year-old Norman Kendi and charged him with first-degree murder with a 17-year-old now also facing a murder charge. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

RCMP make second arrest in Feb. 2 Whitehorse homicide

The second person arrested and charged with first-degree murder is 17-years old.

A 17-year-old has become the second individual to face a first-degree murder charge in the Feb. 2 death of Aaron Search.

In a Feb. 13 statement, Yukon RCMP said the youth cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They made their first court appearance on Feb. 9 in Whitehorse.

“The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP continue to ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the Whitehorse RCMP Major Crime Unit at 867-667-5551,” RCMP said.

“The Yukon RCMP continues to share our condolences with the family and friends of Aaron Smarch, and appreciate the engagement from those who have assisted in this investigation.”

Norman Kendi, an 18-year-old Whitehorse man, is also facing a first-degree murder charge in the death.

Kendi was arrested on Feb. 6 without incident and made a Feb. 7 court appearance. He remains in custody.

Smarch, 35, was found laying on the ground near the corner of Fourth Avenue and Ogilvie Street at around 5:20 a.m. on Feb. 2. According to the RCMP, he was seriously injured and lifesaving efforts by emergency medical services did not succeed.

