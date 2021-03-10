RCMP make four drug-related arrests

The Crime Reduction Unit observed two apparent drug transactions prior to arrests

RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit have announced several Whitehorse arrests in their monthly crime reduction round-up for February. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

The Yukon RCMP arrested four individuals on drug trafficking and possession charges last month.

The Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) observed persons known to police conducting an apparent drug transaction on Feb. 5, according to a press release issued on March 6.

The unit searched the people and vehicle, seizing suspected crack cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

Ian Commins and Violet Robert have been charged with trafficking a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of property obtained by crime.

Len McGinnis was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failing to comply with the conditions of his release order.

On Feb. 25, the CRU arrested an additional person in the midst of an apparent drug transaction.

Police searched the person’s residence and seized a cell phone; pepper spray; a shot gun; cash; pills; suspected crack cocaine; an electronic scale; a believed cutting agent and other trafficking paraphernalia.

Adrian Le Diuzet has been charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking; property obtained by crime; a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and a prohibited weapon.

Le Diuzet has also been charged with failing to comply with release order conditions and is currently in custody. He will next appear in court on March 10.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

RCMP