RCMP investigating Whitehorse trolley fire as arson

Investigators picked over the remanants of the trolley car that once ran along the waterfront rail line in Whitehorse on Nov. 23, 2021. According to the RCMP it burned in the early hours of the morning and the fire department was called to extinguish it at around 1:30 a.m. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

The Whitehorse RCMP and Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire in a trolley car that burned in the early hours of Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The trolley car was parked outside, across Front Street from the McBride Museum. According to the RCMP, a witness in the area made an emergency call about the buring trolley at about 1:05 a.m. The fire department was able to stop the flames from reaching nearby structures and no injuries were reported.

“Police and Fire Investigators have reason to believe that the fire was intentionally set. The Yukon RCMP Forensic Identification Services is involved with the investigation as well,” an RCMP statement reads.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who might have seen something before or after the fire started to come forward by contacting the RCMP or by providing an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 867-667-6715. Businesses with surveillance cameras covering the area are also being asked to come forward with footage.

