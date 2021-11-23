Investigators picked over the remanants of the trolley car that once ran along the waterfront rail line in Whitehorse on Nov. 23, 2021. According to the RCMP it burned in the early hours of the morning and the fire department was called to extinguish it at around 1:30 a.m. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Investigators picked over the remanants of the trolley car that once ran along the waterfront rail line in Whitehorse on Nov. 23, 2021. According to the RCMP it burned in the early hours of the morning and the fire department was called to extinguish it at around 1:30 a.m. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

RCMP investigating Whitehorse trolley fire as arson

Police and fire department investigating blaze, no injuries reported

The Whitehorse RCMP and Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire in a trolley car that burned in the early hours of Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The trolley car was parked outside, across Front Street from the McBride Museum. According to the RCMP, a witness in the area made an emergency call about the buring trolley at about 1:05 a.m. The fire department was able to stop the flames from reaching nearby structures and no injuries were reported.

“Police and Fire Investigators have reason to believe that the fire was intentionally set. The Yukon RCMP Forensic Identification Services is involved with the investigation as well,” an RCMP statement reads.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who might have seen something before or after the fire started to come forward by contacting the RCMP or by providing an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 867-667-6715. Businesses with surveillance cameras covering the area are also being asked to come forward with footage.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

RCMP

Previous story
Iqaluit working on GN requirements to lift water order

Just Posted

Investigators picked over the remanants of the trolley car that once ran along the waterfront rail line in Whitehorse on Nov. 23, 2021. According to the RCMP it burned in the early hours of the morning and the fire department was called to extinguish it at around 1:30 a.m. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
RCMP investigating Whitehorse trolley fire as arson

Crews work to deal with flooding in the bookstore and main entrance of Yukon University’s Ayamdigut campus in Whitehorse on Nov. 21. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Flooding shuts Yukon U’s bookstore

Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon photographed on the 2021 campaign trail on April 8. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News file)
Yukon Party plans confidence vote over the government’s handling of the Hidden Valley file

Chad Thomas, lead instructor for Beat the Heat training camp, does the hose pack lift and carry during the WFX fit test in Whitehorse on May 3, 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
NDP backs request to include wildland firefighters in extended workers compensation