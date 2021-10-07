RCMP investigating more than 25 break and enters in Whitehorse

Four men have been arrested amid wave of property crime

The Whitehorse RCMP are providing information on a recent increase in property crime in the city and surrounding areas. They also say they have made arrests related to the thefts and break-ins.

According to police, there were 27 break and enters as well as several thefts reported in or near Whitehorse between Sept. 1 and Oct. 3

Following investigations into some of the reported thefts, police say they executed a search warrant and found some of the stolen property.

Among the property crime arrests police have made, officers picked up 31-year-old Marcus Hickey on Sept. 8 for one count of alleged robbery related to a Whitehorse business.

Police say 28-year-old Jade Anthony Miller and Brandon Webb, also 28, were arrested in relation to a Sept. 5 robbery. A third person is also being sought in connection with this offence.

On Oct. 1, police arrested a man for a Sept. 22 break-and-enter at a Whitehorse business. His name cannot be released at this time as charges are pending.

Police are appealing to the public to report crimes through regular channels before sharing details on social media. They say that social media can play a role in solving crimes but police should be contacted first.

“Sharing details of offences online can make it difficult for police to conduct a timely investigation, collect unbiased information in follow ups, and bring repeat or habitual offenders before the courts,” says Whitehorse RCMP Detachment Commander Inspector Lindsay Ellis.

“When photos of suspects or details about offences are released to the public, it can hinder our investigations and impact the court process.”

Ellis said police remain appreciative of surveillance footage and details of stolen items such as photos and serial numbers.

“All details provided to police are important.”

Anyone who has been a victim of a property crime in Whitehorse is encouraged to call Whitehorse RCMP. In an emergency, call 911. Anyone who wants to provide information about an investigation but prefers to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers online or via phone at 867-667-6715.

