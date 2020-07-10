RCMP investigating forcible confinement and sexual assault case

Three people have been arrested and charged after RCMP responded to a report of sexual assault and forcible confinement. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse RCMP announced in a press release on July 8 that three people were arrested and charged after responding to a report of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

RCMP responded to the report the afternoon of July 5 and “attended” the residence later in the day, arresting three individuals.

The residence was secured and a search warrant was executed July 6, where RCMP seized “items supporting the sexual assault, quantities of suspected illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.”

Michael Hollandy, 40, is charged with forcible confinement; Krystal Feres, 37, is charged with forcible confinement; and Andrew Hollandy, 36, is charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

As of July 8, the three individuals remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

