RCMP investigating forcible confinement and sexual assault case

Whitehorse RCMP announced in a press release on July 8 that three people were arrested and charged after responding to a report of sexual assault and forcible confinement.
RCMP responded to the report the afternoon of July 5 and “attended” the residence later in the day, arresting three individuals.
The residence was secured and a search warrant was executed July 6, where RCMP seized “items supporting the sexual assault, quantities of suspected illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.”
Michael Hollandy, 40, is charged with forcible confinement; Krystal Feres, 37, is charged with forcible confinement; and Andrew Hollandy, 36, is charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.
As of July 8, the three individuals remain in custody pending a bail hearing.
