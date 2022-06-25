RCMP are investigating a March assault at a Whitehorse massage clinic. (Yukon News file)

RCMP are investigating a March assault at a Whitehorse massage clinic. (Yukon News file)

RCMP investigating assault at Whitehorse massage clinic

Whitehorse RCMP are looking for additional victims in a sexual assault investigation involving a massage clinic.

A woman was reportedly assaulted at Whitehorse Massage Therapy Clinic in March, police say.

Brian Zink, 26, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault. Zink was released after his first court appearance on May 6, on the condition that he not perform massage therapy.

The therapy clinic has been “cooperative” throughout the investigation, police say.

Investigators believe more people may have been victimized, and are asking them to come forward.

“It can be difficult to come forward and speak about sexualized assaults,” says an RCMP release issued on May 20.

“Police and other partner resources want those who have been victimized to know that there are resources available to assist, whether that means speaking with police or with another ally in the community.”

Resources are available in Whitehorse for anyone who has been a victim or witness to sexual assault.

The Yukon’s Sexualized Assault Response Team (SART) is a confidential network of services. It can be reached at 1-844-967-7275.

Yukon Victim Services also provides services and help for victims of crime and is available online.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

